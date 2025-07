The Cirk production Worlds Away features circus arts including gravity-defying stunts and choreography performed by acrobats, aerialists and dancers.

Carmen Jooste performs during a rehearsal of The Cirk production Worlds Away. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The show runs until 17 August at The Cirk at Cresta Shopping Centre in Johannesburg.

Claudia Moruzzi, narrator and costume designer, performs during a rehearsal of The Cirk production Worlds Away. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Phillip Kleynhans and Cheree Simpson. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Lufuno Matodzi performs aerial acrobatics. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Carmen Jooste. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Kelsey Minne and Nakita Santos. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Brian Ngobese and Carmen Jooste. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Mohamed Ambaram, Nakita Santos and Kelsey Minne. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Brian Ngobese and Claudia Moruzzi. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Demi Wentzel and Mohamed Ambaram. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Phillip Kleynhans. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Brian Ngobese and Cheree Simpson. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The cast perform during a rehearsal of The Cirk production Worlds Away. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

