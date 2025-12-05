PICTURES: King Of The Whip thrills Joburg freestyle motocross fans

South African freestyle motocross fans were kept on the edge of their seats in a day of thrilling action.

Intense battles in both the best whip and best trick contests at the 2025 Volkswagen Amarok King of the Whip saw American Wyatt Fontenot crowned the new King of the Whip, while Australia’s Pat Bowden successfully defended both of his best trick titles.

The action unfolded in front of a sold-out crowd at Montecasino in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The event was presented by LW Mag in association with Monster Energy, Yamaha, Garmin, Motul, GoPro, Fox Racing, PlayTSOGO and Estrella Cerveza.

A rider competes in the King of the Whip competition, 29 November 2025, at Montecasino. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Top freestyle motocross and motocross riders took to the ramps to compete in the best whip and best trick contests, all vying for a share of the R250 000 prize purse.

The 2025 rider line-up featured 21 South African competitors and nine international athletes; Julien Vanstippen (Belgium), Wyatt Fontenot (US), Pat Bowden (Australia), Genki “Wanky” Watanabe (Japan), Vicki Golden (US), Ry Hazell (Australia), Marc Pinyol (Spain), Julien Mannon (France) and Stav Orland (Uganda).

“Seeing what we achieved this year is something I’m extremely proud of. I can confidently say that King of the Whip has grown into one of the world’s premier freestyle motocross events,” event organiser Ryan van der Spuy said.

“The calibre of international athletes who come out to South Africa to compete against our local stars was insane. The action was non-stop from start to finish, with energy building all the way through to the final and prize-giving.”

A rider competes in the King of the Whip competition, 29 November 2025, at Montecasino. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Bowden claimed the top spot in the right-side-up category with his electrifying Christ Air Stage Dive (no-hander lander).

Watanabe unveiled his new trick, The Octopus – a whipped-out seat-grab Indy to Airplane – earning him second place, while Vanstippen followed in third with a whipped-out Airplane to Seat Grab.

In the upside-down category, Bowden once again dominated, this time with his show-stealing rowedova backflip to one-hander lander.

Pinyol, who won the 2023 best trick contest with his iconic California roll body varial, brought the trick back for 2025, to secure the runner-up position.

Vanstippen completed the podium with a powerful Backflip Tsunami.

Julien Vanstippen from Belgium, poses for a photograph in the pits. Vanstippen claimed 2nd in the Best Whip contest, 3rd in Best Trick Upside Down, 3rd in Best Trick Right side up. Picture: Eric Palmer

Bowden said: “It means a lot to me, honestly. I was lying in a hospital bed in Russia six weeks ago and I didn’t think I would be here. Obviously the first place feels good, but what really means the most to me is the fact that I’m even here.

“Just so grateful for Ryan (Van der Spuy), for putting this event on, everyone who supports it, the hospitality here is absolutely crazy. This is definitely a world-class event.”

Before the evening’s main event, the best whip final, fans were treated to Monster Energy’s Rig Riot – a spectacular laser and light show that transformed Montecasino’s façade into a breathtaking display, marking a first-of-its-kind experience in South Africa.

The final delivered a fiercely contested showdown between Vanstippen and the two Stark Varg riders, Fontenot and Hazell.

Golden, the event’s first female competitor, was also in the mix.

With each jump the whips got bigger and crazier. In the end, Fontenot rose above the pack to claim the crown from Vanstippen.

Hazell delivered an outstanding performance to secure third place.

“The guys out here pushed me to the fullest,” said Fontenot.

“Julien (Vanstippen) has always been a big inspiration to me and to be able to ride with him and compete with him is crazy. South Africa has the sickest crowd I’ve ever seen. Since I’ve landed, I’ve had the coolest people around me. South Africa, I’m definitely coming back.”

Pat Bowden from Australia. Bowden won the Best Trick Right-side Up, and Best Trick Upside Down competitions. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A rider competes in the King of the Whip competition, 29 November 2025, at Montecasino. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Genki Watanabe, from Japan. Watanabe placed second in the Best Trick Right-side Up competition. Picture: Eric Palmer

Grant Frerichs in the air against the backdrop of the Montecasino tower. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Colourful fans cheer-on the riders. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Twelve-year-old motocross rider Ryan Boggett, right, poses with a fan. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Jordan Venter. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A rider competes in the King of the Whip competition, 29 November 2025, at Montecasino. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Riders take part in a burn-out after the competition. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Freestyle motocross rider Wyatt Fontenot (centre), from the USA, celebrates after winning the best “Whip” competition at King of the Whip, 29 November 2025, at Montecasino in Fourways. Julien Vanstippen, from Belgium, finished in second, Ry Hazell, from Australia, finished in third position, with Stav Orland claiming fourth and Vicki Golden claiming 5th spot. Picture: Eric Palmer

Winners of the Best Trick Upside Down are, first, Pat Bowden, second, Marc Pinyol and, third, Julien Vanstippen. Picture: Eric Palmer

Winners of the Best Trick Right Side Up are, first, Pat Bowden, second, Genki Watanabe, with Julien Vanstippen in third. Picture: Eric Palmer

