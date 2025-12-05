PICTURES: The Nutcracker ballet brings visual spectacle to Joburg

The show features South Africa's top classical ballet talent alongside acclaimed international guest artists.

This Nutcracker, presented by Global Star Events and Cape Ballet Africa, opened on 4 December, and due to popular demand, has extended its run until 28 December.

The run includes special festive season early show times on the final eight performances.

Notable stars are Arthur Wille from Brazil and Denis Cherevychko from Ukraine.

Dancers prepare backstage during The Nutcracker ballet rehearsals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dancers perform during The Nutcracker ballet rehearsals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dancers prepare in the wings backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dancer Mia Coomber performs during The Nutcracker ballet rehearsals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dancer Mia Coomber performs during The Nutcracker ballet rehearsals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dancers are seen on stage during The Nutcracker ballet rehearsals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dancers Leanè Theunissen and Denys Cherevychko. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dancers Leanè Theunissen and Denys Cherevychko. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dancer Leanè Theunissen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dancer Paige Mcelligott. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Dancers Paige Mcelligott and Jan Kotze. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

