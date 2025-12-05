PICTURES: The Nutcracker ballet brings visual spectacle to Joburg

The show features South Africa's top classical ballet talent alongside acclaimed international guest artists.
This Nutcracker, presented by Global Star Events and Cape Ballet Africa, opened on 4 December, and due to popular demand, has extended its run until 28 December.
The run includes special festive season early show times on the final eight performances.
Notable stars are Arthur Wille from Brazil and Denis Cherevychko from Ukraine.
