PICTURES: The Nutcracker ballet brings visual spectacle to Joburg

Picture of Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

5 December 2025

11:49 am

The show features South Africa's top classical ballet talent alongside acclaimed international guest artists.

Dancers perform during The Nutcracker ballet rehearsals, 3 December 2025, at The Teatro at Montecasino. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

This Nutcracker, presented by Global Star Events and Cape Ballet Africa, opened on 4 December, and due to popular demand, has extended its run until 28 December.

The run includes special festive season early show times on the final eight performances.

Notable stars are Arthur Wille from Brazil and Denis Cherevychko from Ukraine.

Dancers prepare backstage during The Nutcracker ballet rehearsals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers perform during The Nutcracker ballet rehearsals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers prepare in the wings backstage. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancer Mia Coomber performs during The Nutcracker ballet rehearsals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancer Mia Coomber performs during The Nutcracker ballet rehearsals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers are seen on stage during The Nutcracker ballet rehearsals. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers Leanè Theunissen and Denys Cherevychko. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers Leanè Theunissen and Denys Cherevychko. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancer Leanè Theunissen. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancer Paige Mcelligott. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Dancers Paige Mcelligott and Jan Kotze. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

