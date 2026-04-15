‘BBMzansi’ star Ashay Sewlall joins DJ Tira, DJ Kent and DJ Jashmir in bid for Guinness World Record

The event will take place at the Desi Raves 2026 festival on 18 April.

Big Brother Mzansi star Ashay Sewlall, alongside DJ Tira, DJ Kent and DJ Jashmir, has joined an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest bhangra dance.

Organised by Fire Water Earth Productions, the event aims to bring together 5 000 participants to perform a synchronised bhangra routine in line with official Guinness World Records guidelines.

The routine will be led by choreographer Jitesh Ranchod, alongside groups including Oriental Fire, Desi Motion Dancers, Divya Art of Dance, Darpan Kathak Dance Group and Shamz & the Dhot Guys.

The event will take place at the Desi Raves 2026 festival on 18 April at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria.

Sewlall said he is honoured to be part of the initiative.

“Being able to stand on one stage with thousands of people, celebrating culture, unity and energy through dance and music, is something truly special,” he said.

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Showcasing cultural unity on a global stage

Organisers said the initiative aims to showcase cultural unity on a global stage, using music and dance to bring people together. They described the record attempt as an opportunity to highlight cultural pride, discipline and large-scale collaboration.

“Moments like this create memories,” said Kishore Ramharakh, chairman of Fire Water Earth Productions.

“This event is a legacy born from a dream – not for one person, but for a nation to experience unity and diversity together.”

Ramharakh said bhangra was selected for the attempt because of its energetic, expressive nature and its strong association with celebration and community.

“It naturally represents joy, rhythm and unity – values that align perfectly with what Desi Raves stands for. It also allows for mass participation, which is essential for a coordinated global record attempt involving thousands of dancers,” he added.

Beyond the record attempt

The programme is expected to combine bhangra with amapiano, gqom, afro-house and other global sounds.

Following the record attempt, the event will transition into a live music showcase featuring local and international artists, including DJ Reme (India), Robot Boii, DJ Carly O, DJ Dino Bravo, DJ Desi Blue, Just Verge, DJ Nimal, DJ Adi B, DJ Dizzy D, DJ Manic Thor, DJ Neal Rain, DJ Jason 2Ray and DJ Aves.

The line-up also includes DJ Tira, DJ Kent, DJ Jashmir and Sewlall.

Doors open at 4pm, with the record attempt scheduled for 5.30pm. Tickets range from R250 to R5 000.

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