Taxi operators get another chance to collect operating licences this week ahead of deadline

Roads and transport MEC to host licence handover ceremonies this week before uncollected operator licences become invalid on Friday.

The roads and transport MEC has called on taxi operators to collect their approved operating licences ahead of the 14 August 2026 deadline.

MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela announced that the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport will host a series of Special operating licence handover ceremonies across the province for approved but uncollected licences.

Final call for operators

MEC Diale-Tlabela has urged operators to use this final opportunity to collect their operating licences.

“An operating licence is a legal requirement for any public transport operator wishing to provide services in Gauteng,” she said.

“We therefore urge all operators whose licences have been approved to collect them without delay,” she urged.

Handover ceremonies

According to Diale-Tlabela, the handover ceremonies will take place from 12 to 14 August 2026.

“While significant progress has been made, a few approved operating licences remain uncollected, despite repeated calls for operators to do so,” the MEC noted.

The final operating licence handover ceremonies will be hosted by the Department of Roads and Transport in the following regions:

Picture: Department of Roads and Transport

Improving public transport regulation

“This initiative is aimed at enabling compliant public transport operators to collect their approved operating licences before the collection deadline,” she noted.

The MEC added that these special handover ceremonies demonstrate government’s commitment to supporting the public transport industry while ensuring compliance with the law and improving service delivery to commuters.

She added that the special handover programme forms part of the department’s ongoing commitment to improving the efficiency of public transport regulation, eliminating administrative backlogs, and ensuring that public transport operators continue to operate legally in accordance with the National Land Transport Act.

Engagements with the taxi industry

Diale-Tlabela also noted that the department has been engaging extensively with the taxi industry and scholar transport operators through regional outreach programmes, awareness campaigns and previous handover ceremonies to encourage operators to collect their approved operating licences.

She explained that a safe, reliable and well-regulated public transport system depends on operators complying with all legislative requirements.

The MEC reiterated that Friday, 14 August 2026, marks the final deadline for operators to collect their approved operating licences.

No collection, no licence

The MEC warned that operators who fail to collect their licences by the deadline risk having their licences subjected to applicable administrative processes in line with relevant legislation.

All operators whose licences are ready for collection are encouraged to attend the ceremony designated for their respective regions and ensure they bring the necessary identification and supporting documentation for collection.