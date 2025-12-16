PICTURES: This is where DJ Warras was murdered

Former 5FM and Cliff Central producer DJ Warras was gunned down on the pavement of Von Wielligh Street in the Joburg CBD.

Former 5FM presenter and Cliff Central DJ Warrick Stock, more popularly known as DJ Warras, has been shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.

Many curious onlookers crowded behind police crime scene tape along Von Wielligh Street trying to make sense of what had happened earlier.

DJ Warras’ body lay on the pavement as police combed the scene, in the shadow of the Carlton Centre.

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that it was investigating the incident.

“Saps is investigating a murder case after a 40-year-old man (confirmed as DJ Warras) was fatally shot in Johannesburg Central on Tuesday, 16 December.

“It is alleged that the victim was approached by three unknown suspects after parking his vehicle, and they opened fire at him before fleeing the scene on foot.

“The motive for the shooting is currently unknown. No arrest has been made yet, and the investigation is underway,” police stated.

Police investigate the scene where radio and club DJ Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot and killed on Von Weilligh Street, 16 December 2025, in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A forensic pathology van prepares to remove the body. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

General views of the crime scene where radio and club DJ Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot and killed. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

General views of the crime scene where radio and club DJ Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot and killed. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Crowds are seen gathered around the scene. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

A forensic pathology van removes the body as police investigate the scene. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The scene where radio and club DJ Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot and killed on Von Weilligh Street is cleaned. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Sister of radio and club DJ Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, Nicole Stock, speaks at the scene where he was shot and killed. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

General views of the crime scene. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

MORE PICTURES: Helderberg wreckage handed over to SAA Museum for public viewing