PICTURES: This is where DJ Warras was murdered

Former 5FM and Cliff Central producer DJ Warras was gunned down on the pavement of Von Wielligh Street in the Joburg CBD.
Police investigate the scene where radio and club DJ Warrick Stock, popularly known as DJ Warras, was shot and killed on Von Weilligh Street, 16 December 2025, in the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Former 5FM presenter and Cliff Central DJ Warrick Stock, more popularly known as DJ Warras, has been shot and killed on Tuesday afternoon in Johannesburg.
Many curious onlookers crowded behind police crime scene tape along Von Wielligh Street trying to make sense of what had happened earlier.
DJ Warras’ body lay on the pavement as police combed the scene, in the shadow of the Carlton Centre.
The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed that it was investigating the incident.
“Saps is investigating a murder case after a 40-year-old man (confirmed as DJ Warras) was fatally shot in Johannesburg Central on Tuesday, 16 December.