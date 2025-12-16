24 hours in pictures, 16 December 2025

Through the lens: The Citizen's Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and around the world.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrives for a meeting with Dutch King Willem-Alexander at Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague, Netherlands, 16 December 2025. Zelensky is in The Hague for a conference discussing compensation for Ukraine for the consequences of Russian aggression. Picture: EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN / POOL
Darts fans wear costumes as they arrive at the World Darts Championships at Alexandra Palace in London, Britain, 15 December 2025. The sporting event runs from 11 December 2025 to 03 January 2026. Picture: EPA/NEIL HALL
Visitors pass through the entrance of individual punishment cells, known as “Emakhulukuthu”, at Constitution Hill on South Africa’s Reconciliation Day in Johannesburg, on December 16, 2025. (Photo by CAMILLA RICHETTI / AFP)
An attendee looks up at the light beam that shines through the roof that will later shine on the cenotaph as Afrikaners gather to celebrate the Day of the Vow (Geloftedag) at the Voortrekker Monument in Pretoria on December 16, 2025. The Day of the Vow (Geloftedag), which has since been renamed Reconciliation Day, is celebrated by traditional Afrikaners as the day they defeated the Zulu’s at the Battle of Blood River, in KwaZulu Natal, on December 16, 1838. (Photo by Wikus de Wet / AFP)
A memorial table with some of the victims of the shooting in Australia during the second day of Chanukkah celebrations at Kosher World in Glenhazel, 15 December 2025. Picture: Neil McCartney
A crew member looks out of a Sea Tiger NH90 MRFH helicopter during landing at the Ministry of Defence in Berlin, Germany, 16 December 2025. The event marks the handover ceremony of the first NH90 MRFH Sea Tiger helicopter to the German Navy. Picture: EPA/FILIP SINGER
People walk through heavy smog along railway tracks in Lahore, Pakistan, 16 December 2025. According to the Swiss air quality monitor IQAir, Lahore recently topped global pollution charts with an Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing 300. Currently, the air quality remains critically poor, fluctuating in the ‘very unhealthy’ to ‘hazardous’ range. Picture: EPA/A. HUSSAIN
A visitor passes in front of a collection of works by US artist Mickalene Thomas during a press preview for her exhibition ‘All about love’ at the Grand Palais in Paris, France, 16 December 2025. Mickalene Thomas is the first African-American visual artist to have a major solo exhibition at the Grand Palais. This retrospective, which features more than 70 works across two decades, runs from 17 December 2025 until 05 April 2026. Picture: EPA/TERESA SUAREZ
Argentina’s footballer Lionel Messi (C) attends an event during his GOAT Tour at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on December 15, 2025. The 38-year-old Argentina and Inter Miami superstar Messi, along with his Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul, are part of a so-called GOAT Tour of a cricket-crazy nation. (Photo by Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
An aerial view taken with a drone of hoarfrost covering trees around a forest chapel near Karancslapujto, northern Hungary, 16 December 2025. Picture: EPA/PETER KOMKA
A view of the Metro entrance next to the Coloseum, during the inauguration of the Colosseo Fori Imperiali stop on Metro Line C in Rome, Italy, 16 December 2025. Long-anticipated, after over 13 years of construction, the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the two new Metro C stations in the heart of Rome: Colosseo and Porta Metronia. These so-called museum stations were designed to showcase the numerous archaeological finds uncovered during their construction. The stations will open to the public and will be accessible to Romans and tourists from 16 December. Picture: EPA/MASSIMO BARSOUM
Hindu priests sing hymns and offer prayers as they walk past a temple early morning at the Mylapore neighbourhood in Chennai on December 16, 2025. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP)
A boatman warms his hands over a kangri (traditional fire pot) during foggy and cold weather conditions on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 16 December 2025. A severe cold wave continued to tighten its grip on Kashmir, as dense fog enveloped large parts of the Valley, disrupting normal life and severely impacting air and road traffic. Picture: EPA/FAROOQ KHAN
Protesters wear masks mocking the China Coast Guard (CCG) and hold a mock image of Chinese President Xi Jinping during a rally outside the Chinese consulate in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 16 December 2025. Protesters criticized the actions of Chinese vessels, following accounts from the Philippine Coast Guard that Filipino fishermen were subjected to harassment by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) in the Sabina Shoal within disputed waters of the South China Sea, locally referred to as the West Philippine Sea (WPS), on 12 December 2025. Picture: EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA
Mourners stand near tributes piled together in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach, in Sydney on December 16, 2025. Australia’s leaders have agreed to toughen gun laws after attackers killed 15 people at a Jewish festival on Bondi Beach, the worst mass shooting in decades decried as antisemitic “terrorism” by authorities. (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP)
