PICTURES: Helderberg wreckage handed over to SAA Museum for public viewing

Picture of Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

4 minute read

2 December 2025

09:00 am

The remains of South African Airways Flight 295, also known as the Helderberg, have been handed over to the SAA Museum at Rand Airport.

Helderberg plane crash wreckage

The remains of South African Airways Flight 295, also known as the Helderberg, are seen, 30 November 2025, at the SAA Museum at Rand Airport. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

On Sunday a small group of family, friends and former South African Airways (SAA) staff gathered at the SAA Museum at Rand Airport to remember the 159 victims of the South African Airways Flight 295, also known as the Helderberg, air disaster.

As part of the 38th anniversary commemoration, attendees were able to view parts of the wreckage which have now been handed over to the SAA Museum for public viewing.

The wreckage has been inaccessible to the public up until now.

On 28 November 1987 the Helderberg experienced a catastrophic in-flight fire in the cargo area during a flight from Taiwan to Mauritius, on its way to Johannesburg, and broke up in mid-air, crashing into the Indian Ocean east of Mauritius, killing all 159 passengers.

It is South Africa’s worst commercial aviation disaster.

Helderberg plane crash wreckage
The remains of South African Airways Flight 295, also known as the Helderberg, are seen, 30 November 2025, at the SAA Museum at Rand Airport. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Helderberg plane crash wreckage
Families, friends, and former SAA staff attend a memorial event commemorating the 38th anniversary of the Helderberg air disaster. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Helderberg plane crash wreckage
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Helderberg plane crash wreckage
The remains of South African Airways Flight 295, also known as the Helderberg, are seen, 30 November 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Helderberg plane crash wreckage
The remains of South African Airways Flight 295, also known as the Helderberg, are seen, 30 November 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Helderberg plane crash wreckage
The remains of South African Airways Flight 295, also known as the Helderberg, are seen, 30 November 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Helderberg plane crash wreckage
A piper performs during a memorial event commemorating the 38th anniversary of the Helderberg air disaster, 30 November 2025, at Rand Airport. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Helderberg plane crash wreckage
The remains of South African Airways Flight 295, also known as the Helderberg, are seen, 30 November 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
Helderberg plane crash wreckage
The remains of South African Airways Flight 295, also known as the Helderberg, are seen, 30 November 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

