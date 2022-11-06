LISTEN: Career politicians don’t understand importance of education, says SADTU’s Mugwena Maluleke

Stephen Tau

Education is often described as being the key to success.

However, the education sector in South Africa has for the longest time been plagued by various challenges, ranging from lack of sanitary facilities, overcrowding, unreliable and unsafe scholar transport, and violence in schools among other things.

Senior digital reporter for The Citizen Stephen Tau invited general secretary of SADTU Mugwena Maluleke to share his thoughts on the state of education in the country and what their stance is when it comes to continuing to support the governing African National Congress (ANC).

Pay teachers what they’re worth

One of the thorniest issues is that of remuneration, where several unions are of the opinion teachers are not being paid what they deserve.

Teachers also fall in the category of public servants many of whom are planning a full-blown strike against the 3% salary increase the employer has presented.

Many teachers, particularly those belonging to the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) will not be taking part in the industrial action as they have accepted the employer’s offer.

Load shedding also impacting teaching

Another of the most pressing issues currently facing the sector is that of the impact rolling blackouts are having on schools, particularly now when thousands of pupils are sitting for their year-end examinations.

Various teacher unions, including SADTU have since called for the suspension of load shedding for the duration of the final exams.

Meanwhile several unions belonging to the Congress of South African Trade Unions have in recent months also expressed dissatisfaction about the ANC’s performance as a governing party, among other things.

Several senior ANC leaders including president Cyril Ramaphosa and party chairperson Gwede Mantashe were also booed and denied to address workers at various union events.

