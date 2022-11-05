ANC Gert Sibande regional deputy chairperson gunned down

Faizel Patel

The Gert Sibande African National Congress (ANC) Regional Deputy Chairperson Muzi Manyathi has been shot dead in Mpumalanga.

It is understood the 41-year-old Manyathi was gunned down at a fuel station in Mkondo (Piet Retief) on Friday night.

Suspects

According to provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli , the suspects were tailing Manyathi at the petrol station.

He said a Mercedes Benz occupied by two people was seen the vicinity when the shooting occurred.

“One of the mail occupants came out of the said vehicle armed with a firearm and allegedly shot at the victim multiple times at close range before fleeing the scene with the Mercedes Benz.”

Mdhluli said they have opened a murder case.

“The vehicle was later found next to a dam abandoned by the suspects.”

Pr Councillor in Mkhondo Muzi Manyathi was shot and killed at Mkhondo filling station on Friday. pic.twitter.com/CsZxF4LiTK— ????????Emsamo????️ (@Emsamo_News) November 5, 2022

ALSO READ: Gunmen open fire on Mpumalanga ward councillor’s house

ANC shocked

Meanwhile the ANC said it is shocked to learn of the killing of Manyathi.

“The Mpumalanga ANC is calling for the swift arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous crime. We are calling on all ANC members to exercise restraint and allow the Law Enforcement Agencies to perform their duties without any hindrances.”

“We demand justice for Cde Muzi Manyathi and with humility,” the party said.

It has also we sent condolences to the Manyathi family.

“Our prayers are with them in this difficult time of grief and mourning. We want to send a strong message that our revolution cannot be derailed by cowards, senseless and barbaric people who are killing our members and leaders.”

ANC councillor survives shooting

Earlier this year, an ANC ward councillor from eMbalenhle, Mpumalanga, survived gunmen firing a number of shots at his house

Ward 4 councillor Simphiwe Sindelo arrived home from a meeting, parked his car and made his way into his home.

More than 10 shots were fired at the driver’s seat of his car. Gunmen then opened fire on the house, shooting at the kitchen door.

According to police, more than 20 shots were fired.

The gang, reportedly made up of at least five suspects, then fled the scene.

ALSO READ: New hijacking trend of faking an accident targeting female drivers