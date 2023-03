Citizen Reporter

The fire broke at about 10.15am on Thursday, at the Mxolisi Dukwana’s house, the Free State premier’s office said in a statement.

“The main house caught fire. The fire engines are dousing out flames that remain at the moment.

“The cause of the fire is not yet known. The police are on site, and further updates will be issued later.”

Also read: Residents “shower” by a burst pipe after not having water for 13 days