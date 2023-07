By Thahasello Mphatsoe

Muslim people are outraged after an Iraqi refugee in Sweden burned a Quran as part of a protest.

South African Muslims took their pain over the burning of the Quran in Sweden to the streets of Johannesburg.

“Muslim is not terrorism, yet the Quran is our red line,” says Dr Khalid Mirza, representing Pakistanis in SA.

