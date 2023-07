By Thahasello Mphatsoe

It’s snowing in Johannesburg!

The bitterly cold conditions that have come with the snow are expected to last until the end of the week.

The last time it snowed in Gauteng was on 7 August 2012.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said snow can be expected in Gauteng around every 10 years.

ALSO READ: Winter wonderland, it’s snowing in Joburg!