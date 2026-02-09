Multimedia

Sports roundup: All eyes on Proteas at T20 World Cup

Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen Picture of Jacques van der Westhuyzen

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen and Carlos Muchave

2 minute read

9 February 2026

12:31 pm

Here's a brief roundup of what's been going on in your sporting world and what to look forward to over the next week.

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram, captain of the Proteas men’s team. Picture: Surjeet Yadav-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

The Blitzboks won the Perth Sevens tournament on Sunday, while the 2026 edition of the Six Nations also kicked off at the weekend.

All South African eyes though will be on the T20 World Cup which got underway in India and Sri Lanka in the last few days.

The Proteas face Canada, Afghanistan, New Zealand and the UAE in pool play before, hopefully, featuring in the Super Eights.

The national women’s team are also in action this week, in a T20 series against Pakistan in South Africa.

For the rugby fans, you’ll have to be happy with the Six Nations for another week before the URC returns, in a limited capacity, from next week.

Here’s a quick roundup of what’s going on and what to look forward to this week:

Read more on these topics

Blitzboks Proteas cricket team Proteas women's team United Rugby Championship

