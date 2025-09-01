Sports Update: Currie Cup news, Springboks at Eden Park & Proteas in England

The Springboks are in New Zealand preparing for the first of two Rugby Championship matches.

Another exciting weekend of sport lies ahead, with there being plenty of rugby, cricket and football to look forward to.

The Springboks are in New Zealand preparing for the first of two Rugby Championship matches against the All Blacks, in Auckland this weekend and in Wellington next week.

All eyes will be on coach Rassie Erasmus later this week when he names his team for the match at Eden Park. Who will he pick for the big battle?

The Currie Cup is really hotting up with the so-called “little guys” Boland, Griquas and the Pumas all in with a chance of going all the way this season.

All eight teams have played six matches, so there’s one round remaining before we know who’ll face who and where in the semifinals. That final round of action happens this coming weekend, so there’s a lot riding on those matches.

In England, the Proteas and their hosts clash in three ODIs, from Tuesday in Leeds. The other matches are on Thursday and Sunday.

Can the Proteas beat England, a side who are pretty dominant at home in the ODI format. The series is followed by a T20 series.

There’s also plenty of local and European football to look forward to in the coming days.

