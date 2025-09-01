Saru president: Bok Women’s win ’embodies the spirit of SA’

The Springbok women beat Italy 29–24 to reach the knockout stages of the Rugby World Cup for the first time.

South African Rugby Union president Mark Alexander praised the Springbok Women on reaching the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals for the first time with a performance that “embodies the spirit of South Africa”.

The Bok Women followed up a 66–6 win over Brazil in their first pool game with a 29–24 victory over Italy – a team ranked four places above them – to clinch a first appearance in the knockout stages of the showpiece tournament at the fifth attempt later this month in England.

‘You have made us proud’

Alexander praised the work of the players and coaching staff for delivering a “remarkable victory”.

“On behalf of the South African Rugby Union, I extend my deepest admiration and pride,” he said.

“You have made history, and you have made us proud. It was a performance that transcended sport. It was not only a remarkable victory – it was a demonstration of what it means to be South African.

“You showed grit, determination, and belief in one another, and have inspired the whole nation. You showed us once again that rugby is more than a game for us – it is a force for unity, pride, and hope.”

The Springbok Women led from the first minute, after a try by No 8 Aseza Hele, but twice saw the Six Nations regulars level the scores before closing out victory with a fifth try, by Sinazo Mcatshulwa, in the 74th minute.

Springbok Women will inspire future generations

Alexander said the performances in England would inspire the next generation of young players.

“Your courage on the field will have lit a fire in the hearts of young girls and women players everywhere in SA to dream of wearing the green and gold,” he said.

“This team carries the flag with dignity and heart. You played not just for the scoreboard, but for every community in South Africa. Your performance was a statement of identity – of who we are and what we stand for.”

The Bok Women complete their pool programme with a match against world number four, France – ranked eight places above them at the start of the tournament – at Franklin’s Gardens in Northampton at 5.45pm South African time on Sunday.