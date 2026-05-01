Vandal gets trapped inside mini substation amid Roodepoort copper theft syndicate [VIDEO]

City Power says vandals typically access substations from the rear and deliberately damage components to cause oil leakage.

A man has been arrested after being trapped inside a mini substation in Fleurhof, west of Johannesburg.

This comes as City Power reveals that 16 substations have been vandalised across Roodepoort since January.

The cost consequences of the vandalism accumulated, costing taxpayers up to R800 000 per unit.

Suspect caught stuck inside substation

Private security alerted City Power shortly after 8am on Thursday, 1 May 2026 after discovering a man trapped inside a mini substation.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena confirmed the man had not acted alone.

“An individual, who was not working alone, was discovered inside a mini substation located at the corner of Turtlehurt Street and Helpmekaar Road, within the Roodepoort Service Delivery Centre area, supplied from Fleurhof Switching Station,” he said.

The suspect was attempting to vandalise the infrastructure when he became stuck inside the unit.

Mangena said the man was safely extracted and taken into custody.

“Police are on track to apprehend additional suspects linked to this and other incidents.”

Watch: Man caught inside mini substation in Rooderpoort

Rooderpoort man caught vandalising City Power infrastructure. Video: Supplied/City Power

Rescue operation caused further damage to already targeted infrastructure

Getting the trapped suspect out was not straightforward.

According to the utility, the complexity of the operation, along with the safety protocols that had to be followed, resulted in additional damage to the substation.

As a safety measure, electricity supply to parts of Fleurhof was temporarily cut while teams worked to free the individual.

“Supply will be restored once the network has been declared safe,” Mangena said.

City Power acknowledged the role private security played in flagging the incident.

“City Power extends its appreciation to private security for their vigilance and continued support in identifying and reporting such criminal activities in all our service operations.”

Third Fleurhof substation hit in April alone

Thursday’s incident is the third mini substation to be vandalised in Fleurhof during April, and forms part of a broader pattern of coordinated criminal activity that City Power says it has been tracking since December.

Mangena described the scale of the problem as alarming.

In total, 16 mini substations have been vandalised across Roodepoort since the start of the year, at an estimated cost of between R700 000 and R800 000 per unit, excluding labour costs.

All 16 incidents have been formally reported to the South African Police Service and are currently awaiting investigation outcomes.

Just a day before Thursday’s arrest, suspected syndicate members went on a rampage across parts of Roodepoort, opening mini substations, stripping infrastructure, and removing copper components, while leaving multiple sites exposed and hazardous.

“Other individuals believed to be part of this syndicate remain at large and are linked to ongoing acts of vandalism across different areas within Roodepoort,” Mangena said.

How the syndicate operates

City Power has identified a recurring method used by the perpetrators.

Mangena explained that vandals typically access substations from the rear and deliberately damage components, causing oil leakage that leads to overheating and an automatic shutdown of the equipment, creating a window for further looting and damage.

The substation targeted in Thursday’s incident forms part of the infrastructure installed for a new development and had not yet been energised, meaning no customers were directly cut off as a result of this specific incident.

However, Mangena was clear that the broader vandalism campaign had real consequences for residents.

“Outages experienced in the area earlier this week are linked to ongoing acts of vandalism targeting electricity infrastructure,” he said.

A full technical assessment of the damaged unit is still to be conducted.

Mangena confirmed the extent of the destruction. “The MSS involved in this incident has sustained extensive damage,” he said.

City Power calls vandalism deliberate sabotage of critical infrastructure

City Power has condemned the attacks unequivocally, describing them as a direct assault on communities that depend on a reliable electricity supply.

Mangena stated the consequences extend far beyond financial losses.

“This is deliberate sabotage of critical infrastructure that communities depend on. It results in repeated outages, delays in restoration, and significant financial losses. It also places lives at risk, including those involved, who face electrocution, fire and explosion hazards,” he said.

The utility said it is working closely with law enforcement to identify and arrest all individuals linked to the crimes, though Mangena acknowledged that resource constraints continue to hamper efforts.

“While security measures are in place, resource constraints remain a challenge, and community vigilance remains essential,” stated Mangena.