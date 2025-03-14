VIDEO: Highlights from Sam Sam’s birthday spin bash

Fans from across South Africa attended Sam Sam's birthday spin bash, which took place at the Rock raceway in Brakpan.

Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane entertains the crowd at the Rock raceway during his birthday spin bash, 9 March 2025. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thubane is from Mpumalanga, but the hosts decided to bring his birthday extravaganza to Gauteng this year.

This past Sunday, Team Numbi and the Global female movement hosted Samkeliso “Sam Sam” Thabane’s birthday at the Rock raceway in Brakpan.

Fans and spinners from across the country came to celebrate the Red Bull athlete’s birthday with him.

Sam Sam is a spinning celebrity

Thubane signed a contract with Redbull in 2024, and this event gave fans in Gauteng the chance to celebrate with the spinner.

Sam Sam is a spinning celebrity, and fans wanted to meet him and take pictures with him in the pits.

After winning two Red Bull Shay iMoto titles and a So You Think You Can Spin title, Sam Sam has gained immense popularity.

The rain could not deter the fans; they were still watching this spectacle.

Luckily, the Rock Raceway has a covered grandstand, which offered some relief from the storm.

The rain didn’t stop the spinners either; they enjoyed playing in the rain.

Spinning has grown over the last decade, and the Minister of Sport, Arts & Culture, Gayton Mckenzie, has pledged R5 million toward its development.

But in the meantime, that promise of funding has not changed anything for hosts and spinners.

Many hosts are still funding their own events and finding their own sponsors.

Sam Sam’s birthday bash is proof that there is a huge interest in spinning in South Africa.

If spinning events are hosted at the right venues and people feel safe, more people will be keen to experience the motorsport.

This was a well-organised family event with the correct safety measures in place.

It was amazing to see all Sam Sam’s fans interacting with him and getting to meet their hero.

