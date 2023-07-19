WATCH: 67 000 litres of soup on Mandela Day

By Sbonga Sibiya

Chefs with Compassion (CWC) aimed for 67 000 litres of soup but they reached a new milestone by producing 104 000 litres of soup and feeding more than 400 000 people across South Africa on Mandela Day.

Student chefs and renowned chefs like Mogau Seshoene (also known as The Lazy Makoti), Tebogo Nape (popularly known as Chef Dede), actress Khosi Ngema, managing director of HTA School of Culinary Art Kabelo Segone, and Yajna Maharaj, among others, cooked more than 600 litres of soup as part of the Johannesburg hub.

