WATCH: ‘Should’ve left it in your head’ – Fans roast Lorna Maseko’s new dish

Lorna said she created the recipe and she was not sure if it was going to work.

Media personality Lorna Maseko‘s new recipe has set tongues wagging on social media.

The internationally renowned celebrity chef recently shared her cabbage and egg recipe with her TikTok fans, but her followers were not impressed.

“I am so grateful for being in the kitchen and creating dishes like this one that don’t have a name but started with a thought. I had an idea about what I wanted to make, but I wasn’t quite sure if it was going to work.

“Either way, just the ability to create and if this is my way of keeping it moving, that’s exactly what I am going to do,” she said as she created her magic.

Captioning the video, Lorna encouraged her fans to never shy away from trying something new and giving it their all.

She added, “Just keep pushing, even when it feels like the odds are against you. We often see the high moments on social media — the wins, the successes, the red-carpet pics… the glam!

“Well, it’s not always what it seems; there are lows too and the in-betweens. Most times, you don’t know how you’re going to get to the next rung on the ladder. But you keep going anyway.”

Reactions to Lorna’s dish

In the comments section, fans trolled the dish, saying it was unappetising.

“Me cooking for my in-laws for the first time, so I never have to cook at family gatherings,” one comment read.

Another one said: “Italian restaurants will call that fried cabbage dèlé egg with cremè soup and charge R1000.”

Meanwhile, Lorna is having the best time of her life in the United States, cooking for A-list international celebrities.

On Thursday, she posted a video of herself teaching the American celebrity chef and restaurateur, Bobby Flay, how to make a bunny chow.

“It was such a treat to cook with @bobbyflay in his home kitchen after judging a couple of episodes of #BeatBobbyFlay this season! Bobby is officially one of my favourite humans, so I had to bring him one of the best bites of South African street food: a Kota,” she wrote.

