By Sbonga Sibiya

South African celebrities tried their best to live up to the ‘Out of This World’ theme at this year’s Durban July. The globally renowned event was held on Saturday, 1 July, at the Greyville Racecourse in Durban.

Kabelo Matsunyane, Winchester Mansion Jockey who recently graduated from the SA Jockey Academy won this year’s Hollywoodbets Durban July.

