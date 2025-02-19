Wild weather: Orange Level 6 warning for Gauteng and heavy rains to lash KZN

While the Cape is buckling under a heatwave, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal are being battered by heavy rains.

The Hennops River is seen flooding over the intersection of Rabie Street and End Avenue in Centurion, 18 February 2025, following days of rain in Gauteng. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

For the fourth day in a row, Gauteng find itself in the grip of stormy weather, ranging from disruptive rains, widespread flooding… and even a tornado.

In the latest update, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rain and potential flooding in Pretoria. This while torrential downpours are still battering the Gauteng province and KwaZulu-Natal braces for the possibility of 100mm of rain.

Tuesday afternoon’s tornado left a a trail of destruction across several suburbs when it swept through Montana, in the north of Pretoria.

Pretoria – #Tornado hits the Montana area around 16:30 today pic.twitter.com/saHrqatSdN — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) February 18, 2025

A trail of destruction was left after a tornado swept through Montana Pretoria this afternoon. Damages to many secondhand dealerships, townhouses damaged, roofs blown off, trees broken and uprooted, and electricity outages. Tornados are not common in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/5Utkj6lDAs

Orange Level 6 weather warning

VoxWeather forecaster Michelle du Plessis said the SA Weather Service has upgraded the warnings to an Orange level 6 warning for disruptive rain.

This could lead to flooding of roads, bridges, and settlements, damage to property and infrastructure, and danger to life, which is expected over Gauteng and the extreme western parts of Mpumalanga.

The heavy rains are expected to last until tomorrow [Thursday, 20 February] in Gauteng.

“Interestingly enough, in Gauteng, you’re being washed away, but in the Western Cape, firefighters are working through the night to put out fires,” Du Plessis said as temperatures soared to 34 degrees Celsius in some areas of the Cape.

“The Groenberg area near Wellington is still burning this morning, with strong winds and extreme heat expected again today.”

Centurion road closures

Residents in Centurion are advised of the following road closure compiled by the Lyttelton CPF Sector 2:

Nellmapius & Main under train bridge: 🟢 CURRENTLY OPEN

Nellmapius at Dairy: 🔴 CLOSED

West Bridge under N1: 🔴 CLOSED

West & South: 🔴 CLOSED

Lenchen North & South at Centurion Lake Hotel: 🟠 UNCONFIRMED

End & Rabie at N14: 🔴 CLOSED

Nellmapius & Luton Circle: 🟠 UNCONFIRMED

Blackwood: 🔴 CLOSED

Lyttelton at Pepper Chair: 🔴 CLOSED

Old Jhb/Wierda: 🟢 CURRENTLY OPEN

Theron Avenue @ SPCA Centurion: 🔴 CLOSED

Streets affected in Tshwane

Meanwhile, the Tshwane Police Department said the following streets are affected due to the heavy rains and flooding:

Blackwood Street – Closed

Lyttleton Street – Closed

Soutter Street- Closed

Apies River Bridge – Closed

End and Rabie Street – Closed

Capital Park

Flower Street at Eskia Mphahlele Drive

Orange Level Five warning

KwaZulu-Natal has also not been spared from the inclement weather.

According to SAWS, widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over KwaZulu-Natal’s north-western parts on Wednesday and Thursday, with up to 100mm of rainfall forecast for the northern regions, coastal areas, and adjacent interiors. This poses a high risk of localised flooding.

The warning extends to the Eastern Cape, Free State, North West, and Mpumalanga, where heavy downpours could lead to dangerous conditions.

Severe weather alerts

SAWS has also issued a Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds along the coast, specifically between Cape St Francis and Gansbaai.

Safety tips for motorists

The Motor Industry Workshop Association (MIWA), an association of the Retail Motor Industry Organisation (RMI), urges motorists to take extra precautions when driving in wet conditions.

“Rainy weather significantly increases the risks on the road,” says Dewald Ranft, chairperson of MIWA.

“From reduced visibility and slippery surfaces to the hidden dangers of flooded roads, drivers must adjust their habits to stay safe.”

Ranft says wet roads reduce traction, increasing stopping distances and the likelihood of skidding. Hydroplaning – when tyres lose contact with the road because of a layer of water – is a serious risk. Motorists should reduce speeds significantly in wet weather to avoid losing control.

“Poor visibility and hidden potholes also add to the dangers,” he said.

Why you should never drive through floodwaters

A common mistake is underestimating the depth and force of floodwaters.

“Even 30cm of moving water is enough to sweep a vehicle away. It is impossible to gauge the road condition beneath the water, and many cars stall when water enters the engine.”

He strongly advised turning around and finding an alternate route.

Driving in rainy conditions

Slow down and increase the following distance. Wet roads require longer stopping distances.

Use headlights appropriately. Keep them on a low beam for better visibility.

Avoid sudden braking and sharp turns. Brake gently to prevent skidding.

Watch out for puddles. They could hide deep potholes or debris.

Check your tyres. Ensure they have adequate tread depth and are correctly inflated.

Keep your windscreen wipers in good condition. Replace streaking or skipping wipers.

What to do if you get caught in a flood

“Stay calm if your vehicle becomes stranded in rising water,” says Ranft.

“Unfasten your seatbelt and open a window to escape, as doors may be difficult to open because of the water pressure.

“If the water rises inside the car and you cannot open a window, wait for the pressure to equalise before attempting to open a door and wade to safety. Never attempt to push your car out of deep water – your priority should be getting yourself to higher ground as quickly and safely as possible.”