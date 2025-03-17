Multimedia

WATCH LIVE: Joshlin Smith’s aunt testifies

17 Mar 2025

Smith, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn are accused of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin.

The much-anticipated trial into the abduction and alleged human-trafficking of Joshlin Smith continues today.

Joshlin’s mother Kelly Smith, Kelly’s boyfriend Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, and friend Steveno van Rhyn are accused of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin.

State witness Laurentia Lombaard continues to give her version of events.

The trial continues.

