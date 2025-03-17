Joshlin Smith: Court hears she was wanted for her eyes and skin

According to Lourentia Lombaard, Smith claimed the person who had taken Joshlin wanted her for her eyes and skin.

A chilling testimony on Monday shed new light on the disturbing circumstances surrounding Joshlin Smith’s disappearance.

Lourentia (Rens) Lombaard recounted an encounter with Smith, who allegedly made a shocking admission. According to Lombaard, Smith claimed that the person who had taken Joshlin, wanted her for her eyes and skin.

Allegations about Joshlin Smith being sold to a sangoma were heard on Friday in the high-profile trial surrounding the six-year-old girl’s disappearance.

Lombaard, a friend of Kelly Smith, the mother of missing Joshlin, first took the stand at the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha on Thursday.

Lombaard was previously arrested and accused of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin. The charges against Lombaard were dropped after she became a state witness. Joshlin disappeared from the family’s home in Middelpos on 19 January 2024.

She testified that Smith told Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis that Joshlin should be ready at 2pm on the day she vanished. She said she would return by then because “the people” were fetching her. Lombaard recalled seeing Smith and Joshlin walking with a black cooler bag Smith had packed for Joshlin. She then saw Smith and Joshlin get into the same VW Polo she had seen the previous day.

Lombaard recalls chilling encounter with Smith

On Monday, Lombaard took the stand for a third time to testify about the events on the Friday following Joshlin’s disappearance.

According to Lombaard, on the Friday after Joshlin’s disappearance, she saw Smith coming down the gravel road on the way to her house. “I called out to her, after which Kelly told me not to call out so loudly, as people were looking for her. I then walked up to her. She was with Boeta, another man, and a woman I did not know.

Kelly then opened the door to their house and called Lombaard in with her. “I asked Kelly what she was looking for. She replied that she is looking for her son Requen’s school uniform and her bank card. She didn’t mention anything about Joshlin.”

Lombaard testified that Smith then said to her, “Rens, I know what I did with Joshlin and someone is paying me to remain quiet. I asked her who the person was, but she never answered.

Smith allegedly then said the person who took Joshlin, wanted her for her eyes and her skin.

Lourentia (Rens) Lombaard testifies at the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha. Picture: Screengrab

Witness questioned about the truth of her testimony

The prosecution asked Lombaard if she remembered making a statement to the police at Smith’s house on 20 February 2024. She answered affirmatively.

When asked if the content of the statement was the truth, she said that she told the police about smoking with Boeta the day before. “I was scared, nervous and stressed. I didn’t tell them everything and I wasn’t fully conscious.

The prosecution continued to ask if her testimony before the court since Thursday was the truth. “That is correct, my Lord. It’s the whole truth. I’m not hiding anything anymore.

Smith, Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn are accused of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin.

