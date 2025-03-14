WATCH LIVE: Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

The 6-year-old disappeared last February from the Middelpos informal settlement in Diazville, near Saldanha Bay.

The much-anticipated trial into the abduction and alleged human-trafficking of Joshlin Smith continues on Tuesday.

The little green-eyed girl with the sunny smile tragically vanished more than a year ago, on 19 February 2024, from the Middelpos informal settlement in Diazville, near Saldanha Bay.

Her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith; Smith’s boyfriend, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis; and Steveno van Rhyn are facing charges of abduction and trafficking in persons for exploitation.

On Thursday, State witness Shakiera “Shakes Warrior” Ganief took the stand on Wednesday to share Kelly’s reaction to her daughter Joshlin’s disappearance.

Ganief said Smith’s demeanor didn’t match that of a distraught mother.

According to Ganief, Smith said Joshlin was with Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis. When Ganief pressed her about Appollis, Smith allegedly became defensive and aggressive. She went on to tell Smith that male relatives are often responsible for harming females. Smith replied that they didn’t know Boeta and that she was the “evil” one.

Ganief shared details of a prayer gathering held for Joshlin on 3 March 2024, where the Temple Boys, a local group, performed. While the community prayed for the child’s safe return, Smith was seen laughing and dancing.

