Joshlin Smith case: TikTokker challenged in court – ‘It was never for the likes’

TikTokker Shakiera Ganief faced intense questioning in court as the defence accused her of seeking fame through Joshlin Smith’s disappearance.

State witness Shakiera Ganief, known on TikTok as Shakes Warrior, took the stand on Wednesday to share details about Raquel “Kelly” Smith’s reaction to her daughter Joshlin’s disappearance.

Joshlin was six years old when she disappeared from her Middelpos home on 19 February 2024.

Testifying in the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha, Ganief stated she first heard about Joshlin’s case from another influencer and contacted Smith on a video call the day after her disappearance. However, Ganief said Smith’s demeanor didn’t match that of a distraught mother.

According to Ganief, Smith said Joshlin was with Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis. When Ganief pressed her about Appollis, Smith allegedly became defensive and aggressive. She went on to tell Smith that male relatives are often responsible for harming females. Smith replied that they didn’t know Boeta and that she was the “evil” one.

Ganief shared details of a prayer gathering held for Joshlin on 3 March 2024, where the Temple Boys, a local group, performed. While the community prayed for the child’s safe return, Smith was seen laughing and dancing.

Ganief also testified that Smith actively discouraged the search. “She said, ‘Stop looking for my child. The police must do their job.’”

On Thursday, TikTokker Shakiera Ganief testified in the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha. Picture: Screengrab

Versions of Joshlin’s disappearance varied, TikTokker testifies

On Thursday, Smith’s lawyer Rinesh Sivnarain, asked about the live TikToks Ganief posted. She answered that the purpose of her feeds was to create awareness of Joshlin’s disappearance and that she went live throughout the time they searched for her.

Sivnarain stated that Ganief first spoke to Smith on 20 February 2024 when she was at the house of Kelly Zeegars (her employer). He further said that his instruction was that Smith had already been seen by a medical practitioner and prescribed medication on that date. “When you called her, she was asleep or had to be woken up to speak to you.”

Ganief replied that they spoke over the phone, so she couldn’t say if Smith were asleep. Sivnarain stated that Smith was displeased because she had to take the call before supper. Ganief reiterated that she couldn’t answer, as she didn’t know what Smith was doing then.

Sivnarain then referred to Ganief, stating that Smith’s hands were dirty when she met her. Ganief testified that footage on one of her Facebook posts shows Smith’s dirty hands.

He then stated that according to Smith, she always gave the same account of the events. Ganief smiled before she answered. “I will refer back to the lives; each had a different version,” she testified.

Defence claims Ganief sought fame – she stands her ground

The defence tried to discredit Ganief, questioning whether she was chasing fame. Smith’s lawyer Rinesh Sivnarain asked about her TikTok following, suggesting she saw the case as a way to boost her profile.

Ganief stood her ground and said she never intended to increase her following. “It was never for the likes. I went live to raise awareness.”

Sivnarain also insinuated that Nico Steven Coetzee, a Diazville resident whom Sivnarain cross-examined on Thursday morning, sought the spotlight.

He said that the case got Coetzee a lot of media attention and again asked Ganief if she saw the case as an opportunity to get into the limelight.

“This case got a lot of media attention. Maybe you saw an opportunity to get into the limelight?” Again, Ganief stated her focus had always been on finding Joshlin.

Smith, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis, and Steveno van Rhyn are accused of the kidnapping and human trafficking of Joshlin.

The trial continues.

NOW READ: Smith allegedly plotted to sell Joshlin months before disappearance