WATCH LIVE: Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial continues

The court recently heard that Joshlin's mother allegedly received a call from a Nigerian man who claimed Joshlin was in a cargo container on a boat heading to West Africa.

The much-anticipated trial into the abduction and alleged human-trafficking of Joshlin Smith continues on Thursday

The little green-eyed girl with the sunny smile tragically vanished more than a year ago, on 19 February 2024, from the Middelpos informal settlement in Diazville, near Saldanha Bay.

Her mother, Racquel “Kelly” Smith; Smith’s boyfriend, Jacquen “Boeta” Appollis; and Steveno van Rhyn are facing charges of abduction and trafficking in persons for exploitation.

On Wednesday, Joshlin’s Grade 1 teacher, Edna Maart, alleged that Kelly told her she had received a call from a Nigerian man who claimed that Joshlin was in a cargo container on a boat heading to West Africa.

ALSO READ: Joshlin Smith: Teacher reveals Kelly’s claim that missing child was on boat to West Africa