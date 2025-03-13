70-year-old Sassa fraudster who stole R100 000 to go trial in July

The woman received the old age pension payouts from Sassa even though her companies scored tenders with the police service worth R60m.

A 70-year-old woman accused of receiving more than R100 000 in monthly old age pension payouts from the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is expected to go to trial in July.

Salamina Khoza appeared in the Pretoria North Regional Court, where the fraud matter was postponed to 22 July 2025 for trial.

Old-age pension

Khoza allegedly received more than R100 000 in monthly old age pension payouts from Sassa even though her companies scored tenders with the police service worth R60m between September 2014 and August 2022.

Investigating Directorate spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Khoza is facing charges of contravening the Social Assistance Act and the Justice of Peace and Commissioners Oaths Act, fraud and theft.

“These charges relate to approximately R152 000 which she received from Sassa as a pension payout while she was a director of three companies.

“Her companies are also a subject of criminal proceedings in various courts, wherein she is charged with other accused for corruption relating to alleged irregular tenders within the Saps,” Mamothame said.

ALSO READ: Sassa fraudster who collected old age grant jailed

Sassa fraudster

Meanwhile, the case against 69-year-old Sarathamoney Devi Sigamoney was postponed to 20 March 2025 after she filed for leave to appeal her 10 years’ imprisonment.

Sigamoney, who fraudulently collected an older person’s grant from Sassa while being the sole director of a company that made millions from police tenders, was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment earlier this month.

New lawyers

Mamothame said the case was postponed because Sigamoney got new lawyers.

“Her new legal representative requested a postponement in order to study all the court transcripts. The state will oppose this application.”

Magistrate Pieter Nel sentenced Sigamoney to two years’ imprisonment for perjury, five years for each of the two counts of fraud, three years for theft, and five years for contravening the Social Assistance Act by making misrepresentations to get the grant from Sassa.

The court previously granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit a confiscation order against Sigamoney, stipulating that an amount of R138 593 with interest of 11.25% per annum, calculated from the date of the order, be paid back to Sassa.

NOW READ: Woman found guilty of defrauding Sassa of more than R100 000