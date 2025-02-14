WATCH: Mandla Mandela takes stand against Israel

Mandla joined a demonstration by Medical Boycott of Apartheid Israel.

Mandla Mandela protests with healthcare professionals and health Science students outside the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 13 February 2025, as part Medical Boycott of Apartheid Israel. Health practitioners are against Professor Didi Fabian’s invitation to speak at the Ophthalmologist Society of South Africa’s Congress. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Mandla Mandela, the Chief of the Mvezo Traditional Council and the grandson of former president Nelson Mandela, picketed outside the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Mandla joined students, healthcare professionals and health science students as part of a demonstration by Medical Boycott of Apartheid Israel.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mandla Mandela said that the current generation will liberate Palestine.

