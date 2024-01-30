WATCH: Motorists cheer as Outa protests against corruption

Friday morning saw supporters of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) take part in a demonstration on Hans Schoeman Street bridge over the N1 highway.

Supporters of OUTA (Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse) demonstrate, 26 January 2024, during peak hour traffic on the Hans Schoeman Street Bridge over the N1 highway to encourage South Africans to hold government accountable and stamp out corruption. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The colourful group of about 10 people waved flags and sang songs to raise awareness for their anti-corruption drive, with motorists hooting eagerly in support.

Outa organises these demonstrations on a weekly basis in public spaces to encourage citizens to hold government accountable and to fight corruption.

According to Outa Community Engagement Facilitator Ali Gule corruption is running amok in this country. “Maybe state capture is not even done with,” he says. “In this election year, we are urging everyone to go and vote. If you are not happy with the situation you can only change it at the ballot box.”