OPINION: The absence of DRS technology in Zimbabwe is unacceptable

Young SA batter Lhuan-dre Pretorius seemingly benefitted because the system isn't being used in the two-Test series.

To walk or not to walk?

That is the question that has again come up following Lhuan-dre Pretorius scoring 153 on debut for the Proteas against Zimbabwe after he seemingly nicked a ball to the wicket-keeper when on just 30, but wasn’t given out by the on-field umpire.

This went down on day one of the first Test between the teams in Bulawayo on Saturday. The match is being played without the use of the Decision Review System (DRS), a standard now in almost all top-level men’s international cricket.

Without DRS, neither team can challenge the umpire’s decisions — not edges behind or LBW appeals.

No DRS in use

While there is no clear explanation why DRS isn’t being used in this Test series in Zimbabwe, it seems the high operational costs have delayed its rollout in the country. It is not the first time DRS isn’t being used in Zimbabwe.

On Saturday in Bulawayo, with Pretorius on 30 and the Proteas in trouble at 68/4, the batter seemingly nicked the ball to the wicket-keeper – it can be heard on the audio – and despite a big appeal, the umpire didn’t give Pretorius out. The batter stood rooted to his crease.

Pretorius went on to score 153 and the Proteas declared their innings closed on 418/9. How different things could have been had Pretorius been given out, or had DRS been in use.

There have been other decisions in the Test – nicks and LBW appeals – that with DRS in use would have been referred to a third umpire, and possibly some overturned.

It boggles the mind that any Test match now is played without DRS in place. It’s not acceptable, though this is how cricket was once played, without any technology assisting in decisions of players being given out or not.

It is much better having DRS in place because for the most part the correct decisions are made, and that’s all we all want.

Some players walk, others say it’s up to the umpire to make the decision, whether they know they’ve nicked it or not.

Pretorius might have got lucky, but well done to him for making the most of the reprieve.