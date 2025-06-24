Multimedia

Weekly sports update: Proteas take on Zim, Springboks play Barbarians

By Carlos Muchave

24 June 2025

Proteas take on Zimbabwe.

Mid-year test matches kick off for the Springboks.

They go head-to-head with the barbarians in the mother city, Cape Town, this Saturday at 17:10.

Our newly crowned test cricket champions, the Proteas, take on Zimbabwe in two test matches over two weeks starting this Saturday.

