By Neil McCartney
Chief Photographer and Multimedia Journalist
9 Jun 2023
WATCH: What Cyril didn’t see at Rooiwal Water Care Works during visit to Hammanskraal

Local farmer, Theuns Vogel showed us the environmental and health disaster that is taking place behind the Rooiwal Water Care Works in Hammanskraal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was surrounded by media as he was shown around the visibly aged infrastructure of the Rooiwal water care plant.

The stench was exactly what you’d expect from a sewage treatment plant but the plant looked to at least be in a reasonable working order.

The media followed his every move but he went nowhere near the back of the plant. 

As Cyril’s vast cavalcade of black BMWs and Mercedes vans filled with a near platoon of Special Task Force operatives vanished leaving only dust behind in their wake. Theuns Vogel, a local farmer approached us.

He took us to the empty solar beds that he said should be filled to the brim with the drying sludge that has been processed through the plant that eventually gets turned into agricultural manure. But it was near empty.

The first question that arose was: “Where is all the sludge that would have been scattered on this very large area to dry?”

He soon showed us where it all goes.

The empty solar drying beds near the Rooiwal Water Care Works in Hammanskraal, 8 June 2023. These beds used to be full of drying sludge, but as the plant is not processing as much volume they are empty. The volume that used to be dried here is simpy rerouted into the nearby Aapies river causing an environmental catastrophe as well as wide spread ground water contamination. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

