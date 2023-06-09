WATCH: What Cyril didn’t see at Rooiwal Water Care Works during visit to Hammanskraal

By Neil McCartney

President Cyril Ramaphosa was surrounded by media as he was shown around the visibly aged infrastructure of the Rooiwal water care plant.

The stench was exactly what you’d expect from a sewage treatment plant but the plant looked to at least be in a reasonable working order.

The media followed his every move but he went nowhere near the back of the plant.

As Cyril’s vast cavalcade of black BMWs and Mercedes vans filled with a near platoon of Special Task Force operatives vanished leaving only dust behind in their wake. Theuns Vogel, a local farmer approached us.

He took us to the empty solar beds that he said should be filled to the brim with the drying sludge that has been processed through the plant that eventually gets turned into agricultural manure. But it was near empty.

The first question that arose was: “Where is all the sludge that would have been scattered on this very large area to dry?”

He soon showed us where it all goes.