Inclusion of the four-wheel drive derivatives ups the single cab T6 line-up to four variants.

JAC has bolstered its workhorse single cab T6 bakkie range with the inclusion of a pair of four-wheel drive models to go with the two-wheel drive introduced in January this year.

Aesthetically and dimensionally unchanged from the rear-wheel drives, the four-wheel drives also retain the Comfort and Lux trim level designations, as well as the same level of specification.

Dimensions

On the mentioned measurement fronts, the T6 single cab is as follows:

Length : 5 315 mm;

: 5 315 mm; Wheelbase : 3 090 mm;

: 3 090 mm; Height : 1 815 mm;

: 1 815 mm; Width: 1 830 mm

Still with the same 197 mm of ground clearance, the four-wheel drives have a reduced payload of 1 000 kg compared to the two-wheel drive‘s 1 135 kg, while the braked trailer tow rating is unchanged at 1 400 kg.

Spec

As mentioned, the specification in the Comfort comprises:

17-inch steel wheels;

air-conditioning;

multi-function steering wheel;

electric windows;

two-speaker sound system with Bluetooth and USB;

keyless entry;

electric mirrors;

auto lock/unlocks doors

dual front airbags;

rear parking sensors;

ABS and EBD

Adding to these, the Lux receives 17-inch alloy wheels, leatherette upholstery, a reverse camera and a nine-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Powertrain

On the power front, the 2.0-litre CTI turbodiesel engine once produces 102kW/320Nm, which goes to the rear or now all four wheels, through a six-speed manual gearbox.

In addition to the low-range transfer case, both variants also have a locking rear differential as standard. Claimed fuel consumption is 7.6 L/100 km.

Colours

On the colour side, five hues are available:

white;

black;

grey;

silver;

red

Price

Now available, the four-wheel drive T6 single cab’s price tag includes a five-year/100 000 km warranty, with a seven-year/100 000 km service plan being optional.