Wait finally over: Say hello to the all-new Mitsubishi Pajero

Mitsubishi is yet to confirm whether the new Pajero will be made available in South Africa.

UPDATE: Mitsubishi Motors South Africa has approved for the Pajero for the local market in 2027.

Its highly awaited comeback was announced earlier this year; Mitsubishi officially revealed the all-new Pajero in the early hours of Wednesday morning (2 September) as the first new generation in nearly two decades.

Replacing the fourth iteration that bowed out in 2021, but which had been in production since 2006, the fifth generation Pajero debuts a different appearance, but with off-roading as its ongoing key feature.

Triton-based but new

Styled according to Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield design language, the Pajero, as is known by now, rides on the same ladder-frame platform as the Triton, but with a different suspension layout.

Specific to it and no other Mitsubishi model, the setup comprises a double wishbone design at the front with a coil spring layout at the rear in contrast to the leaf springs used by the Triton.

Radical new exterior hides the same platform as the Triton bakkie underneath. Picture: Mitsubishi Japan

Along with disc brakes at each corner, the Pajero’s off-road credentials include a low range transfer case, Mitsubishi’s latest Super All-Wheel Control system, torque vectoring and a drive mode selector with seven settings: Eco, Normal, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Sand and Rock.

Taken from the Triton is the new shift-on-the-fly SuperSelect-II system called SS4-II, which Mitsubishi says “balances outstanding off-road performance with ease of use in everyday driving”.

As with the Triton, the above mentioned system is a part-time four-wheel drive system with 2H, 4H, 4L, 4HLc and 4LLc modes.

Dimensions

Along with its suspension, the new Pajero has a reported 230 mm of ground clearance, breakover angle of 22.6-degrees, departure angle of 25.8-degrees and approach angle of 30.4-degrees.

Dimensionally, the Pajero is as follows:

Length : 4 290 mm;

: 4 290 mm; Wheelbase : 2 870 mm;

: 2 870 mm; Height : 1 910 mm;

: 1 910 mm; Width: 1 925 mm

Only available as a five-door compared with previous generations having the option of three-doors, the Pajero once again provides seating for seven as standard, though some markets will have the option of five.

Inside

As with its styling, which borrows from the Xforce/Outlander Sport and Destinator, the Pajero’s interior represents a dramatic departure from previous generations in layout and design.

Said to incorporate the DNA from past models, the concave dashboard houses a pair of 14.3-inch displays, which will measure 12.3-inches on entry-level variants.

Interior has a pair of 14.3-inch displays, but retains physical switchgear. Picture: Mitsubishi Japan

Resplendent with physical switchgear in the form of buttons and dials, the steering wheel is similar to that of the Outlander; however, the climate control panel at the base of the central air vents is new and fitted with toggle switches as well as buttons.

Revealed in one of the original teaser images, the trademark inclinometer display, called Multi Meter, has been integrated into the display instead of being placed in a separate binnacle on top of the dashboard.

Trademark Multi Meter display now resides within the infotainment display. Picture: Mitsubishi Japan

Noted specification items include an electrically adjustable steering column, a 12-speaker Yamaha sound system, semi-aniline leather upholstery and type-C USB ports.

Confirmed safety and driver assistance systems include:

Around View Monitor;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Lane Keep Assist;

Forward Collision Mitigation;

front and rear Cross Traffic Alert;

Mi-Pilot semi-autonomous driving

Torquier Triton diesel

Up front, the Pajero will be powered by the uprated 2.4-litre 4N16 turbodiesel engine from the Triton, but not the bi-turbo variant.

Instead, it will utilise a single variable geometry turbocharger developed specifically for it, and produce the same 150 kW as the bi-turbo unit. Torque is also similar at 470 Nm, however, some markets will have a 10 Nm uptake to 480 Nm.

Seating for seven will be provided as standard. Picture: Mitsubishi Japan

In another departure from the Triton, the six-speed automatic gearbox makes way for a new eight-speed ‘box, complete with paddle shifters.

Later expected, but not confirmed, is a plug-in hybrid likely to be the same 2.4-litre petrol setup as in the Outlander PHEV. A conventional petrol as in past generations is unlikely to be offered.

Not coming to South Africa yet

Approved for Japan, Australia and Thailand later this year, Mitsubishi has confirmed the roll-out of the Pajero in 100 markets, with ASEAN, Latin America and the Middle East receiving it in 2027.

No mention has, though, been made of the Pajero being offered in Africa and, by obvious extension, South Africa.

However, expect Mitsubishi Motors South Africa to make an announcement, possibly only in the new year.