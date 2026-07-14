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Mitsubishi Triton Bi-Turbo finally priced along with darkened GLS

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By Charl Bosch

Motoring Journalist

4 minute read

14 July 2026

03:00 pm

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Revised Triton range sees the debut of the Bi-Turbo priced below R1-million.

Mitsubishi Triton Bi-Turbo South Africa price

Long awaited Bi-Turbo Triton has been joined by the depicted darkened GLS. Picture: Mitsubishi

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Long overdue for South Africa, Mitsubishi Motors has finally announced pricing for the bi-turbo diesel Triton as part of a revised product line-up.

Added blower

Only offered in double-cab form, the officially named Triton Bi-Turbo adds a second turbocharger to the 2.4-litre DI-D 4N16 diesel engine, for a total output of 150kW/470Nm.

An uptake of 15kW/40Nm over the single turbo, the unit is again matched to a six-speed automatic gearbox, with the SuperSelect-II part-time four-wheel drive system allowing for a shift-on-the-fly from 2H to 4H at speeds below 100 km/h.

As with the rest of the Triton range, the Bi-Turbo has a claimed tow rating of 3 500 kg and a payload of exactly 1 000 kg.

Added spec

On the specification sheet, Bi-Turbo retains features such as the dual-zone climate control, the nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the seven-inch digital instrument cluster and the six-speaker sound system.

Mitsubishi Triton Bi-Turbo South Africa price
Aside from added specification, the interior of the Bi-Turbo is unchanged from the rest of the Triton range. Picture: Mitsubishi

The biggest change, though, is on the safety and driver assistance, where it becomes the only Triton derivative to have the following as standard:

  • 360-degree surround-view camera system;
  • front and rear parking sensors;
  • Adaptive Cruise Control;
  • Auto High Beam Assist;
  • Forward Collision Mitigation;
  • Lane Departure Warning;
  • Blind Spot Warning;
  • Lane Change Assist;
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert

In addition, the Bi-Turbo also receives silver roof rails, an electrically opening tailgate, heated door mirrors and a style bar.

GLS goes dark

Along with the Bi-Turbo, the GLS grade adopts an entirely darkened exterior finish as a result of reported buyer demand.

Mitsubishi Triton Bi-Turbo South Africa price
All GLS models now feature darkened exterior touches. Picture: Mitsubishi

This means the fog light surrounds, side-steps, tailgate handle and door handles are all finished in material black, while metallic black adorns the 18-inch alloy wheels, bumpers, door mirrors and taillight clusters.

Price

As before, all Triton models are covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty and five-year/90 000 km service plan.

RELATED ARTICLES

Single Cab

  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS – R499 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GL 4×4 – R559 990

Double Cab

  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GL 4×4 – R639 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS AT – R679 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS 4×4 – R739 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS 4×4 AT – R759 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D Xtreme AT – R769 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D Xtreme 4×4 AT – R849 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D Athlete AT – R779 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D Athlete 4×4 AT – R859 990
  • Triton 2.4 DI-D Edition 46 4×4 AT – R889 990
  • Triton 2.4 Bi-Turbo 4×4 AT – R959 990

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