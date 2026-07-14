Mitsubishi Triton Bi-Turbo finally priced along with darkened GLS

Revised Triton range sees the debut of the Bi-Turbo priced below R1-million.

Long overdue for South Africa, Mitsubishi Motors has finally announced pricing for the bi-turbo diesel Triton as part of a revised product line-up.

Added blower

Only offered in double-cab form, the officially named Triton Bi-Turbo adds a second turbocharger to the 2.4-litre DI-D 4N16 diesel engine, for a total output of 150kW/470Nm.

An uptake of 15kW/40Nm over the single turbo, the unit is again matched to a six-speed automatic gearbox, with the SuperSelect-II part-time four-wheel drive system allowing for a shift-on-the-fly from 2H to 4H at speeds below 100 km/h.

As with the rest of the Triton range, the Bi-Turbo has a claimed tow rating of 3 500 kg and a payload of exactly 1 000 kg.

Added spec

On the specification sheet, Bi-Turbo retains features such as the dual-zone climate control, the nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the seven-inch digital instrument cluster and the six-speaker sound system.

Aside from added specification, the interior of the Bi-Turbo is unchanged from the rest of the Triton range. Picture: Mitsubishi

The biggest change, though, is on the safety and driver assistance, where it becomes the only Triton derivative to have the following as standard:

360-degree surround-view camera system;

front and rear parking sensors;

Adaptive Cruise Control;

Auto High Beam Assist;

Forward Collision Mitigation;

Lane Departure Warning;

Blind Spot Warning;

Lane Change Assist;

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

In addition, the Bi-Turbo also receives silver roof rails, an electrically opening tailgate, heated door mirrors and a style bar.

GLS goes dark

Along with the Bi-Turbo, the GLS grade adopts an entirely darkened exterior finish as a result of reported buyer demand.

All GLS models now feature darkened exterior touches. Picture: Mitsubishi

This means the fog light surrounds, side-steps, tailgate handle and door handles are all finished in material black, while metallic black adorns the 18-inch alloy wheels, bumpers, door mirrors and taillight clusters.

Price

As before, all Triton models are covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty and five-year/90 000 km service plan.

Single Cab

Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS – R499 990

Triton 2.4 DI-D GL 4×4 – R559 990

Double Cab