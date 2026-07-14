Mitsubishi Triton Bi-Turbo finally priced along with darkened GLS

Revised Triton range sees the debut of the Bi-Turbo priced below R1-million.
Long overdue for South Africa, Mitsubishi Motors has finally announced pricing for the bi-turbo diesel Triton as part of a revised product line-up.
Added blower
Only offered in double-cab form, the officially named Triton Bi-Turbo adds a second turbocharger to the 2.4-litre DI-D 4N16 diesel engine, for a total output of 150kW/470Nm.
An uptake of 15kW/40Nm over the single turbo, the unit is again matched to a six-speed automatic gearbox, with the SuperSelect-II part-time four-wheel drive system allowing for a shift-on-the-fly from 2H to 4H at speeds below 100 km/h.
As with the rest of the Triton range, the Bi-Turbo has a claimed tow rating of 3 500 kg and a payload of exactly 1 000 kg.
Added spec
On the specification sheet, Bi-Turbo retains features such as the dual-zone climate control, the nine-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, the seven-inch digital instrument cluster and the six-speaker sound system.
The biggest change, though, is on the safety and driver assistance, where it becomes the only Triton derivative to have the following as standard:
- 360-degree surround-view camera system;
- front and rear parking sensors;
- Adaptive Cruise Control;
- Auto High Beam Assist;
- Forward Collision Mitigation;
- Lane Departure Warning;
- Blind Spot Warning;
- Lane Change Assist;
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
In addition, the Bi-Turbo also receives silver roof rails, an electrically opening tailgate, heated door mirrors and a style bar.
GLS goes dark
Along with the Bi-Turbo, the GLS grade adopts an entirely darkened exterior finish as a result of reported buyer demand.
This means the fog light surrounds, side-steps, tailgate handle and door handles are all finished in material black, while metallic black adorns the 18-inch alloy wheels, bumpers, door mirrors and taillight clusters.
Price
As before, all Triton models are covered by a five-year/unlimited km warranty and five-year/90 000 km service plan.
Single Cab
- Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS – R499 990
- Triton 2.4 DI-D GL 4×4 – R559 990
Double Cab
- Triton 2.4 DI-D GL 4×4 – R639 990
- Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS AT – R679 990
- Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS 4×4 – R739 990
- Triton 2.4 DI-D GLS 4×4 AT – R759 990
- Triton 2.4 DI-D Xtreme AT – R769 990
- Triton 2.4 DI-D Xtreme 4×4 AT – R849 990
- Triton 2.4 DI-D Athlete AT – R779 990
- Triton 2.4 DI-D Athlete 4×4 AT – R859 990
- Triton 2.4 DI-D Edition 46 4×4 AT – R889 990
- Triton 2.4 Bi-Turbo 4×4 AT – R959 990