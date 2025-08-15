Cross Country attired Volvo EX30 aims for EV success off-road

First new Cross Country model in six years also becomes the first to be motivated by an electric powertrain rather than petrol or diesel.

The unveiling of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country this week in South Africa comes at a pivotal time for the Chinese-owned Swedish brand.

Here to stay

Besides forming part of a product roll-out comprising three models before the end of the year and a further one in 2026, Gothenburg’s future has been shrouded in uncertainty following well publicised reports earlier this year of its dealerships closing.

ALSO READ: Cross Country trekking Volvo EX30 en-route to South Africa

However, according to newly appointed managing director Grant Locke an exit for the Geely-owned marque isn’t on the drawing board anytime soon as per the imminent arrivals of the facelift XC60 and XC90, and next year the all-electric ES90.ed

Revival with change

Heading these, the EX30 revives the off-road Cross Country moniker last seen locally on the V40 Cross Country six years ago.

A further first for the nomenclature as propulsion now comes from electricity instead of petrol or diesel, the single variant also ushers in a number of changes under its skin as opposed to being nothing but an aesthetic overhaul.

The national launch on the outskirts of Pretoria was, therefore, anything but straightforward as the relatively short route featured extensive gravel driving which proved to be the Cross Country’s most impressive aspect.

Black rear bumper and panel between the headlights are unique to the Cross Country.

Arriving as the new flagship EX30 variant, the Cross Country uses the top-spec Twin Motor Performance Ultra as a base, with power coming from a pair of electric motors driven by the same 69kWh battery pack as the standard model.

Outputting 315kW/543Nm, the Cross Country will get from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds, a tenth slower than its sibling and top out at Volvo’s limited top speed of 180 km/h.

More crucially, the claimed all-electric range is set at 427km and 26 minutes charging time from 10-80% using a DC fast charger.

Cross Country touches

Underneath, the Cross Country continues to ride on the same Substantiable Electric Architecture (SEA) as the normal EX30, but with a series of revisions aimed at ultra-light off-road usage.

A platform developed by Volvo’s sister brand Zeekr, the changes include a 13mm ground clearance increase to 190mm, retuned suspension and all-terrain tyres wrapped around gloss black 19 inch alloy wheels.

Visually, the adaptions comprise the mentioned wheels, a matte black sealed grille panel complete with a topography monogram of the Kebnekaise mountain range in the Swedish Arctic, black wheel arch extensions and Vapour Grey front and rear skidplates.

Standard 19 inch alloy wheels are wrapped in all-terrain tyres.

At the rear, the bootlid sports a full-width black panel while the bumper gains a lower black finish. Cross Country badges at the base of the latter and on the C-pillar rounds off the exterior.

On the colour front, five hues have been made available; Crystal White, Onyx Black, Vapour Grey, Cloud Blue and the model specific Sand Dune.

Optional, the so-called EX30 Cross Country Experience package adds roof rails or a specifically designed carrying basket.

Inside

Inside, the interior carries over unchanged, meaning the retention of the minimalist layout as all of the major functions, controversially including the mirrors and instrument cluster, are located within the still tricky to use 12.3 inch infotainment system.

Interior design has not been changed from the normal EX30.

As with the standard Ultra trim, the EX30 Cross Country comes equipped with the Bowers & Wilkins sound system using a sound bar underneath the windscreen rather than speakers, a wireless smartphone charger, a removable central tray and a panoramic sunroof that omits a cover for an opaque-turning glass design.

Comparatively, the Cross Country’s only other main difference is a choice of two material options, both made out of recycled materials; Pine and Indigo.

The drive

Encompassing a smidgen over 70km, with 20km being gravel, the Cross Country’s on-road manners felt unaffected by the all-terrain tyres and revised suspension as it proved comfortable and refined without noise from the former seeping into cabin.

At the same time, the off-road inclusions haven’t negated the EX30’s performance feel, which, in typical EV fashion, provides immediate acceleration way past the national limit.

Two recycled material options are available for the interior; Indigo and the depicted Pine.

Still as compact in feel as the normal EX30, the Cross Country’s most impressive attribute, as mentioned, was its feel on the gravel section of the route.

More akin to driving on tar, the tweaks to the suspension have resulted in a soft and forgiving ride, but without the typical “hit-through” sensation when traversing areas littered with sharp stones or washaways.

What’s more, the Cross Country doesn’t feel cumbersome and, as a result of the electric all-wheel-drive system, surefooted and grippy.

Conclusion

The Volvo EX30 Cross Country makes for an interesting addition to a line-up claimed to represent the bulk of EV sales in South Africa.

The Cross Country name has been revived for the first time in nearly six years.

While impressive from a ride and performance aspect, the likelihood of the Cross Country ever venturing off-road remains a contentious issue, never mind the scepticism and hesitation still associated with electric vehicle ownership in South Africa.

Billed as an “experience vehicle” instead of a light-duty off-roader as previous Cross Country or XC models, the EX30 will most remain a niche offering, but one unlikely to disappoint those prepared to take the leap with the range restrictions of EVs well-known and expected.

Price

Included in the EX30 Cross Country Twin Motor Performance Elite’s R1 165 000 price tag is a five-year/100 000 km warranty, a three-year/60 000 km maintenance plan, an eight-year/160 000 km battery warranty and installation of a wallbox at the desired premises.

NOW READ: Volvo EX30 a ‘Swedish shopping trolley’ ready to outgun supercars