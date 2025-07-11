5 things to look out for when the Springboks face Italy in Gqeberha

The Springboks are 1–0 up in their two-match series against Italy after a 42–22 win at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday. This weekend they are up against the same Italians in Gqeberha and hoping to make a big impression after a few struggles last Saturday.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has made several changes to the matchday 23 from last week, with a few players set to make their debuts and Willie le Roux to earn his 100th Test cap.

Le Roux hits 100

According to The Citizen, the veteran fullback, aged 35 and a national team debutant in 2013, will win his 100th cap for the Boks tomorrow. He becomes the eighth South African to hit the milestone after Eben Etzebeth, Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery.

In his career, Le Roux has played club and provincial rugby for Boland, Griquas, Cheetahs, Sharks, Wasps in England, Canon Eagles and Toyota Verblitz in Japan, and most recently the Bulls.

Newcomers to Bok roll of honour

Following Vincent Tshituka’s Test debut last weekend in Pretoria, a few other players are set to win their first caps this weekend.

While none of the starters are uncapped, three rookies will be on the bench waiting for their opportunity to run on to the field. They are prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye of the Lions, lock Cobus Wiese of the Bulls and centre-wing Ethan Hooker of the Sharks.

Wiese and his brother, starting No 8 Jasper, are set to become the 37th set of brothers to play for the Boks.

Players keen to make their mark

Eight starters and three bench players have fewer than 20 Tests for the Boks and are looking to impress Erasmus to secure more opportunities, especially for The Rugby Championship later this year.

In the backs, wing Edwill van der Merwe has just one Test to his name, Canan Moodie has 12 caps, and André Esterhuizen 19. Manie Libbok has also played only 19 Tests, while Grant Williams has 18.

In the forwards, lock Ruan Nortjé has six caps and captain and lock partner Salmaan Moerat 10. Tighthead prop Wilco Louw has played 17 Tests.

On the bench, Jan-Hendrik Wessels (4), Evan Roos (7) and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (8) will want to make an impact.

Return of Pieter-Steph du Toit

One of world rugby’s greatest current players and a former World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit is back after missing the start of the season with injury setbacks.

The 86-times capped blindside flanker will be among the more experienced players tomorrow, and many teammates will look to him for guidance. Alongside Du Toit, Malcolm Marx (77 Tests) and Moerat are expected to lead the side.

Du Toit will aim to show he has overcome his injuries. When he is at his best, the Boks generally reach the standards expected of them.

Selections to watch

With Aphelele Fassi and Damian Willemse waiting in the wings as first-choice fullbacks, could this be Le Roux’s last Test for the Boks?

Canan Moodie, a regular wing, is back at No 13, where he has played before – but how will he fare?

Makazole Mapimpi, one of the Boks’ heroes of the 2019 Rugby World Cup final, gets another chance to showcase his skills out wide.

Moerat is again entrusted with the No 4 jersey and the captaincy, though he is yet to convince at Test level. Could this be his breakthrough moment?

Finally, with Esterhuizen starting at centre, will we see him shift to flank later in the game and fulfil his ‘hybrid’ role?