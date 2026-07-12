Sports world reels as South African soccer star and rugby prop die

Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams and rugby prop Luqobo Makwedini have passed away, prompting widespread mourning across South Africa’s sporting fraternity.

Makwedini tragically passed away at the age of 20 after collapsing during a session with his French Pro D2 club on Friday (July 10). Adams’ untimely passing, at the age of 25, was confirmed yesterday (July 11).

President Cyril Ramaphosa sent his condolences and said: “It is particularly tragic that we are suffering the loss of two outstanding, young athletes at a time when our nation continues to immerse itself in the Fifa World Cup tournament, as well as the Springboks’ and Springbok Women’s matches against Scotland and the USA Eagles in Pretoria.

“We are grateful for the joy and victories Jayden and Luqobo have given us and their teams as they lived their dreams and held South Africa’s name high on the scoreboards of global sport.

“May their souls rest in peace.”

Caxton Network News reported yesterday that AS Béziers Hérault president and former Springbok captain Bob Skinstad led the tributes for Makwedini.

Meanwhile, The Citizen reports that the football world held a moment of silence for Adams ahead of yesterday’s 2026 Fifa World Cup quarter-final match between England and Norway at the Miami Stadium.

Adams was a member of Bafana’s squad at the 2026 Fifa World Cup, as the side reached the knockout stages of a World Cup finals for the first time.

He featured in all three of Bafana’s Group A matches, missing the 1–0 loss to Canada in the last 32.

Today, South African football mourn the loss of a talented player whose passion, dedication, and love for the beautiful game inspired many. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, loved ones, teammates, and everyone affected by this devastating loss.



May his soul rest in… pic.twitter.com/pwE6TpfkcK — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) July 11, 2026

Fifa president Gianni Infantino had earlier paid tribute to Adams on his Instagram.

Infantino expresses deep sadness over loss

“It is so incredibly sad to hear that South African midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just weeks after featuring in his nation’s historic Fifa World Cup campaign,” wrote Infantino.

“My thoughts, condolences, as well as those of everyone at Fifa and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace.”

According to The Citizen, Sundowns confirmed the passing in a statement and sent its condolences to Adams’ family and friends.

“We pray that the Almighty God comforts and strengthens the Adams family, his friends and everyone that knew him. Sundowns respectfully ask that the family’s privacy be honoured as they grieve this profound loss.”

We are devastated to hear of the passing of South African midfielder Jayden Adams. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends, as well as to everyone at the South African Football Association 🤍 pic.twitter.com/4Uq9xPpXRi — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) July 11, 2026

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, who was in the US and Mexico with Bafana, also offered his condolences in a statement.

“I will always remember watching Bafana’s match against Czechia in Atlanta. I recall noting how unusually quiet Jayden seemed on the bench in the second half, after he had been substituted – it was only afterwards that we learnt he had taken to the field that day carrying the fresh grief of losing his grandmother, Marianna, who had passed away only hours before kick-off,” wrote McKenzie.

“When I reached out to Jayden to offer my condolences and encouragement, I shall carry forever the humble, appreciative response he gave me. That he chose to wear the national jersey and give his all for his country in that moment speaks to a depth of character and professionalism well beyond his years, and it reflects the calibre of young man South Africa has lost.

“On behalf of the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, I extend my deepest condolences to Jayden’s family, his young daughter, his teammates at Mamelodi Sundowns, his fellow Bafana Bafana players and coaching staff, the South African Football Association, and the entire football fraternity.”

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