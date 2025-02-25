10-hour water outage to affect Hammanskraal residents: Here are the affected areas

The reservoir inlet and outlet will be closed before the shutdown, which will result in a water supply interruption

Residents in Hammanskraal will be without water for ten hours on Wednesday, 26 February, due to planned maintenance by the City of Tshwane’s water and sanitation department.

The city announced on Tuesday that the water supply to the Babelegi Reservoir distribution areas would be shut off to allow technicians to install refurbished control valves inside the Babelegi Reservoir Booster Pump Station.

This essential work is scheduled to last for 10 hours, from 7am until 5pm.

Areas affected

The reservoir inlet and outlet will be closed before the shutdown, which will result in a water supply interruption in the following areas:

Babelegi Industrial Area

Ramotse

Mandela Village

Marokolong

Kekana Gardens

Refilwe

Portion 9

“The City of Tshwane apologises profusely for the inconvenience that may be encountered as a result of the above-mentioned work,” it stated.

According to the city, roaming water tankers will be deployed to the affected residents to provide alternative water supply.

Measures to save water

The municipality has urged residents to use water sparingly during this period.

“We appeal to all residents to use water sparingly,” the city said.

Residents are encouraged to conserve water by doing the following:

Do not water gardens.

Do not wash cars.

Do not clean driveways or pavements using hosepipes

Do not fill swimming pools.

Flush toilets only when necessary.

Close a running tap while brushing your teeth.

Reduce daily water usage as much as possible.

Ebony Park maintenance

Johannesburg Wate recently announced a separate water outage later in the week.

Residents in Region A will also experience water interruptions due to critical pipeline repairs.

Johannesburg Water confirmed that maintenance will begin on Saturday, 1 March, from 9am to 9pm.

This is to repair the 900mm diameter steel pipe that burst on Corner Acacia Road and Republic Road in Ebony Park.

Affected areas

Greater ivory park

Ebony park

Kaalfontein

Rabie Ridge (all extensions)

Johannesburg Water has said that further information will be provided on alternative water supply to those affected by the outage.

