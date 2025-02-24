Joburg residents in these areas should brace for water disruptions this week

Johannesburg water said more information will be provided on alternative water supply for those affected by the outage.

While the country grapples with load shedding and load reduction concurrently, Sandown, in Gauteng, residents will face an additional struggle.

Johannesburg Water announced that planned maintenance in Region E Johannesburg on the corner of Alice Lane and West Street will occur on Tuesday, 25 February.

Maintenance will commence from 9am until 6pm.

According to the water supplier, this is due to the connection of a 160mm pipe to improve service delivery in the suburb of Sandown.

Ebony park maintenance

Furthermore, later in the week, residents in Region A will also experience water interruptions due to critical pipeline repairs.

Johannesburg Water confirmed that maintenance will begin on Saturday, 1 March from 9am to 9pm.

This is to repair the 900mm diameter steel pipe that burst on Corner Acacia Road and Republic Road in Ebony Park.

Affected areas

Greater ivory park

Ebony park

Kaalfontein

Rabie Ridge (all extensions)

Johannesburg Water has said that further information will be provided on alternative water supply to those affected by the outage.

Joburg mayor urges for conservation as water recovery continues

During a media briefing on Friday, 21 February, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero said most Johannesburg residents now have access to household water following a string of power outages that impacted important pumping stations.

Morero said technical teams from Johannesburg Water and Rand Water worked together to restore service to the affected areas.

He further emphasised that Johannesburg remains under Level 1 water restrictions and urged residents to practice water conservation.

“Customers are warned not to abuse water as this can lead to declaring Level 2 water restrictions,” he said, noting that the recent rainfalls provided opportunities for rainwater harvesting.

“Now more than ever, it is imperative that we change our habits when it comes to water use. We can all make a difference by introducing one small change a day,” the mayor said.

Additional reporting by Enkosi Selani.

