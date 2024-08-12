Weather warning issued for damaging winds and waves [VIDEO]

A yellow level 1 warning has been issued between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

The South African Weather Services (SAWS) has issued an impact-based warning between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

“A yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds and waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Plettenberg Bay and East London in the morning,” SAWS said.

The warning comes after parts of the Western Cape were battered by adverse weather conditions last week, which resulted in the collapse of two dams near Malmesbury.

August 11, 2024

Large parts of Riverlands were flooded, with most of the damage confined to streets, although some buildings were also affected.

The humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers has extended its relief operations following the Riverlands Dam wall disaster, which displaced around 225 people.

Gift of the Givers said two tankers have been sent in from the Eastern Cape, to provide clean drinking water.

“Recent dam collapses have severely damaged water infrastructure, disrupting municipal water supply. While bottled water provided initial relief, it’s not a sustainable solution. Water tankers are the most effective answer.

“Gift of the Givers is swiftly deploying two Isuzu-sponsored water tankers from Adelaide to the affected area. Isuzu will further support the effort by providing two additional tankers from their Gqeberha plant on Tuesday, the NGO said.

Meanwhile, no warnings have been issued for other parts of the country.

Gauteng will continue to enjoy summer-like weather, with temperatures in the high twenties, though it will be windy.

Regional forecaster Gauteng Weather shared a post on X about the warmer weather conditions.

According to Gauteng Weather, temperatures in Johannesburg are forecast to start off at a minimum of 5°C on Monday, becoming very hot and reaching a high of 24°C on Tuesday.

Pretoria is also expected to be hot, with scorching temperatures starting with a minimum of 7°C, becoming very hot and reaching a high of 26°C on Tuesday.

