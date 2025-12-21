Two buses to Zimbabwe intercepted in Limpopo amid overloading concerns

On 16 December, 62 cross‑border buses were screened, resulting in 26 overloading charges.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety has raised concerns after intercepting two more buses for overloading.

MEC Violet Mathye said overcrowding is becoming common in a province grappling with the scourge of fatal cross-border bus accidents.

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Zebediela Traffic Control Centre (ZTCC) intercepted two buses and more than 20 other vehicles for serious breaches of road safety regulations.

The first bus, certified to carry 63 passengers, was found with 72 adults and 10 minors (82 passengers). It was travelling from Durban to Zimbabwe.

The second bus, certified to carry 70 adults, was found with 67 adults and 12 minors (79 passengers). It was travelling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe.

These buses, along with more than 20 light delivery vehicles and heavy motor vehicles with unroadworthy trailers, were detained for putting lives at risk.

“I commend our officers for their diligence in keeping Limpopo’s roads safe. However, we urge other provinces to strengthen inter-provincial cooperation with law enforcement. It is unacceptable for buses to travel from as far as KZN only to be stopped in Limpopo – enforcement must start at the source,” said Mathe.

“To all transport operators: flouting safety rules will not be tolerated. We will continue to #MalayishaMalaisha irresponsible drivers and operators.”

Overloaded bus intercepted

On Wednesday, 17 December 2025, a north‑bound cross-border bus arrived at the Mantsole Traffic Control Centre (TCC) weighbridge.

The vehicle was found to be overloaded on both the front and rear axles, with a gross vehicle mass exceeding the legal limit by 5 640 kg.

Consequently, an overloaded‑vehicle summons was issued. The bus was carrying more than 90 passengers – predominantly women and children – well above its licensed capacity of 65 seats. It was travelling from Gauteng to Malawi.

The bus was declared not roadworthy and remained at Mantsole TCC until the operator arranged alternative transport for the passengers.

“The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety reminds operators to ensure proper load distribution and vehicle roadworthiness before embarking on journeys.”

