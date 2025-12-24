It’s gift dilemma time again

When you only see people once a year, the gift isn’t really about the object, but proving you remembered they exist.

What do you buy family members for Christmas when you only see them once a year? my neighbour asked.

I have an idea that many people sit with this dilemma each year. In some form or another.

We all agree that Christmas is supposed to be magical. After all, it is that time of year when you want to wind down and relax.

It is also the time when you suddenly realise you have to buy presents for relatives you last saw when petrol was cheaper and life made sense, because everyone gets together on the 24th.

You love them, of course. You just don’t know what they’re like these days. That’s the start of the awkward memory game.

You stand in a shop whispering to yourself. “Does Aunt Linda like tea? Or was that the neighbour? Did Uncle Bob fish? Or did he once mention a fish in 2009?”

You scroll painfully far back on Facebook. Unfortunately, their last post was in 2016 and says: “Feeling blessed.” Not helpful.

Then comes the “safe gift” stage. Socks? Yes. Always safe. But, also dangerously boring.

A mug? Every house already has a cupboard full of mugs they secretly hate.

Candles? Sure, but what scent? “Ocean breeze”, “Vanilla Dream”, or “Christmas Pine Forest Emotional Breakdown”?

You will start panic-buying at the last minute. That fancy box of chocolates looks impressive, right? Until you realise it costs half your month’s petrol budget.

Why are festive sweets priced like luxury jewellery? At this point, gift cards start looking very attractive.

They are the universal white flag of Christmas gifting. “Here,” you silently say, “please choose your own present because I have no idea who you are any more.”

Wrapping the gift is another performance. You overdo it. Extra ribbon. Fancy paper.

You’re hoping the packaging detracts from the fact that you bought them a scented candle called “Midnight Pomegranate Whisper”.

The day finally arrives. You hand over the gift. They smile. They shake it gently (rude, but accepted).

They say the classic line, “Oh wow… you shouldn’t have”, which roughly translates to: “What is this and do I have to keep it?”

The truth is, when you only see people once a year, the gift isn’t really about the object. It’s about proving you remembered they exist and that, technically, you care.

And honestly, that’s enough. Just don’t be the one who gives a regifted candle from last year. The family will talk. Forever.

