24 hours in pictures, 11 September 2023 Compiled by Neil McCartney - Chief Photographer and Multimedia Journalist

Our Picture Editors select the best news photographs from South Africa and worldwide to give you a visual snapshot of the day's events.

American flags and flowers line the memorial pool at the National September 11 Memorial to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attack at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2023 in New York. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP)

This picture taken on August 18, 2023 shows Palestinian youths swimming in a mountain spring-water pool near the Palestinian village of Deir Ibzi, west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank. – Three decades after the Oslo Accords sprung hopes of Israeli-Palestinian peace, the outdated agreements are roundly seen as a failure which still control even every drop of water. (Photo by MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP) Farmers drive cattle during the so-called Viehscheid cattle drive on September 11, 2023 near the village of Bad Hindelang, southern Germany. – During the traditional ëViehscheidí event, cow herds are brought from alpine pastures, where they stay during the summer, to lower pastures in the valley. (Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP) Japanís Takamoto Katsuta and his co-driver Aaron Johnston of Ireland drive their Toyota GR Yaris Rally 1 Hybrid at the special stage Grammeni during the Acropolis rally in Kalamaki on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP) A person places a hat over their heart during a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the World Trade Center, in New York City on September 11, 2023. (Photo by Bryan R. Smith / AFP) People carry the remains of a victim of the deadly 6.8-magnitude September 8 earthquake, in the village of Imi N’Tala near Amizmiz in central Morocco on September 10, 2023. – Using heavy equipment and even their bare hands, rescuers in Morocco on September 10 stepped up efforts to find survivors of a devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,100 people and flattened villages. (Photo by FADEL SENNA / AFP) Finland’s Sami Pajari and her co-driver Enni Malkonen make repairs to their damaged Fabia RS at the special stage Pavliani during the Acropolis rally in Pavliani on September 9, 2023. (Photo by Theophile Bloudanis / AFP) A Ukrainian female cadet stands with flowers after a ceremony for taking the military oath at The National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War, in Kyiv, on September 8, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. – More than 300 cadets took the oath of enlistment. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP) Environmental and Human Rights activists from several organisations gather in front of a 10-metre-high inflatable statue of justice being stabbed to death placed outside the French Ministry of Economy to protest against Franceís position on ‘vigilance in financial matters’ and their climate obligations, in Paris on September 11, 2023. – The organisations taking part are in the protests are, Actionaid, les amis de la terre, attac, ccfd Terre Solidaire, Notre affaire ‡ tous, Oxfam, Sherpa, extinction rebellion. (Photo by Thomas SAMSON / AFP) People look at the 9/11 memorial pool prior to a remembrance ceremony on the 22nd anniversary of the terror attack on the World Trade Center, in New York City on September 11, 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR / AFP) The wife of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Beatriz Gutierrez Muller, holds a parrot at La Moneda Presidential Palace before attending a commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Chile’s dictatorship in Santiago, on September 11, 2023. (Photo by Javier TORRES / AFP) People walk by the Leeds and Liverpool canal, near Wigan, as its water surface is covered by duckweed, also called lemnoideae, on September 11, 2023. – Duckweeds also called water lentils appeared as part of a natural phenomenon implemented by the hot weather. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) Rowers scull along the River Seine towards the Ile de la CitÈ, as they participate in the annual ‘La Traversee de Paris en Aviron’ rowing event that brings together more than 1000 rowers and 230 boats in Paris, on September 10, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP)