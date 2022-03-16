Ramaphosa officially recognises Misuzulu as king of AmaZulu

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

President Cyril Ramaphosa has on Wednesday officially recognised king-elect Prince Misuzulu Sinqobile Zulu as king of AmaZulu.

This in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, 2019.

The official recognition follows the passing of King Goodwill Zwelithini Zulu in March last year and the passing of the regent queen Mantfombi Dlamini a month later.

In terms of the requirements of the Act, the Royal family identified Prince Misuzulu Singqobile Zulu as the person who qualifies in terms of customary law and customs to assume the position of king and applied to the President for his recognition, said the Presidency in a statement.

“As required by the Act, the recognition of the king-elect by the President follows consultations with the minister of cooperative and traditional affairs and the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal.”

Ramaphosa conveyed his well wishes to His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu on the occasion of his legal recognition as King of AmaZulu Kingship.

“The assumption of the throne by his majesty King Misuzulu Zulu is a moment of great significance in the proud and distinguished history of AmaZulu. His Majesty is the successor to a long line of revered monarchs, who fought with great courage and determination for the welfare and security of their people. I join all the people of South Africa in wishing His Majesty King Misuzulu Zulu a long and prosperous reign,” said Ramaphosa.