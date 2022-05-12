Sassa grants cannot be collected from post office branches anymore – Here’s why

Kgomotso Phooko

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) says its experiencing challenges ‘beyond its control’, with the country’s post office pay points, and will therefore no longer be servicing these points of payment.

SASSA has now urged customers to use alternative payment methods, such as retail stores and ATM’s from 11 May 2022.

This also affects recipients of the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress of R350.

Sassa grant payments

Post office payments on hold

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the problems with post office payments were rooted in ‘cash flow issues.’

“This is due to the South African Post Office and its outlet reporting that it will no longer service certain Sassa clients due to numerous challenges they are experiencing”, Letsatsi said.

Clients are advised not to go to any post office branch to try to access the funds.

Customers will receive PINs so they can withdraw the money at retail stores or bank ATMs.

“People who used to collect their money at the post office do not necessarily need to panic they can go and transact at any of the particular retail outlets,” said Letsatsi.

He explained that grant recipients are not restricted to collect their money on certain dates.

Alternative payment methods

Grant recipients can still collect money at the following retail outlets:

Checkers

Usave

Shoprite

Pick ‘n Pay

Boxer

Beneficiaries can withdraw any amount they require; there is no need to withdraw it all at once because the funds would be secured, according to Sassa.

Recipients of the R350 grant who chose to collect money at the post office are advised to visit www.srd.sassa.gov.za and change to the retail outlets.

When collecting the grant from a new merchant, recipients must provide their Identity Document and the cellphone number used during the registration process.

It’s important to note that the OTP (one-time pin) number will only be sent to the registered number.

ALSO READ: R350 grant: 7 million people applied since Saturday but there’s limited capacity