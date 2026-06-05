‘Everything is going up’: Pensioners call for grant increase as expenses rise [VIDEO]

Pensioners from Eden Park are forced to make sacrifices to travel long distances in winter to collect a grant that barely covers their expenses amid rising prices.

Residents from the Eden Park community spoke with The Citizen about the challenges of being South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) grant recipients amid rising costs.

The elderly say that old age has been tough, especially when the money they receive to cover their expenses does not even last them two weeks before they have to borrow money from others.

The Sassa social relief grant is offered to those who meet the requirements that allow them to receive financial assistance on a monthly basis.

Grant is not enough

During a time when the retired are supposed to experience financial relief and reward after years of work, rising costs are causing more stress than calmness for the elderly, who worry about burial costs, among others.

Some pensioners who have been struggling for years with limited finances spoke to The Citizen about the challenges they face amid the cold winter season.

“Diesel prices are going up, food and groceries too. And that doesn’t even include our burial bookings that need to be paid off,” says Queen from Eden Park.

“We can’t even afford the few basic necessities with the R2 000. How are we going to manage at the end of the day?” she asks.

Burdened by costs

Irene further explained that the R2 400 Sassa grant is not enough to get them through the month.

“We still have to pay church societies, grannies’ club, and we still have to pay church tithes.”

“The money doesn’t even last that long,” she says.

Irene says that once the R1 000 has been spent, there is no more money.

‘We don’t cope’

Queen further explained that during the second week of the month, they must start borrowing amounts ranging from R50 to R100 from others, which they are often unable to repay.

“And we don’t cope because it’s hard to pay back those that you owe.”

“Electricity is also a major contributor to expenses because once you buy electricity, that already costs almost R1 000.”

“We still have to pay our rates and taxes. We must buy food and still go to doctors’ appointments,” Queen added.

Long distances in the cold

Meanwhile, just the other day, she had to hitch a free taxi ride to get home after she was unable to collect her grant at the nearest ATM.

“On Monday, when we were supposed to get our Sassa grants, we could not, because I ended up in Sky City and someone referred me there.”

“But when I got there, they could not help me,” Queen said.

Hitched taxi ride

After a failed attempt to withdraw her grant, Queen explained that she had asked security for help with a taxi fare so she could get home safely.

The security guard on duty was unable to assist her, and she eventually resorted to asking a taxi driver for a free lift to get to another collection point in order to receive her money for the month.

“Finally, a taxi driver offered me a lift back to Pick n Pay in Palmridge.”

“Once again, the money did not reflect in our accounts,” Queen said.

The following day, when the money was still not reflecting in their accounts, Queen and her church friend went to the Sassa offices in Thokoza.

‘It does not last’

“The people in Thokoza told us that we will only get the money on Friday,” she said.

Queen explained that it is not that they are expressing ingratitude towards the financial aid, but rather that they are making the point that it does not last throughout the month.

“So it’s not like we are complaining about the money we receive, we are thankful.”

“But, it doesn’t last.”

Irene said that before the Covid-19 pandemic, the JD Thomas Hall in Eden Park was the main collection point for Sassa recipients.

Limited collection areas

These pensioners have to travel long distances in the hope that the collection point they go to has the available funds to assist them.

Queen also highlighted that they do not have a designated place like the ATMs to receive their grant.

“Sometimes our cards don’t work here,” she adds.

“Then we must walk all the way to Palmridge, and stand in long queues to get help.”

“It’s winter, and it’s raining.”

She explained that it is inconvenient, especially for the elderly who do not have the physical strength to walk longer distances in the cold, “like some of us who still have the ability to do so.”

“So if the government can find it in their hearts to really help us, even if it’s just R3 000,” she concluded.

She asked the government to please assist her financially by increasing their monthly grants to cover the expenses that continue to accumulate.