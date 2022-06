After 21 teenagers died under mysterious circumstances at a tavern in Enyobeni in East London on Sunday, people have been searching not only to assign blame for the tragedy but, to also understand why youth engage in disruptive behaviour. Who's to blame? Police or parents? First Police Minister, Bheki Cele reacted angrily when communities blamed police for not enforcing the law on underage drinking and events that night. Cele retaliated, saying police could not be expected to account for why parents allowed youngsters to attend the event, which was meant to mark the end of term. “Where were the police,...

After 21 teenagers died under mysterious circumstances at a tavern in Enyobeni in East London on Sunday, people have been searching not only to assign blame for the tragedy but, to also understand why youth engage in disruptive behaviour.

Who’s to blame? Police or parents?

First Police Minister, Bheki Cele reacted angrily when communities blamed police for not enforcing the law on underage drinking and events that night.

Cele retaliated, saying police could not be expected to account for why parents allowed youngsters to attend the event, which was meant to mark the end of term.

“Where were the police, Cele? Come on. Really? A 13-year-old dies at 4 am in the morning, they are asking where are the police? Really?

“Those kids started dying at 2.13am until 4am. They die as they dance. They dance, fall and die. Literally,” Cele said on Monday.

Following this, social commentary around the Enyobeni tragedy invariably turned to the parents and why they couldn’t account for their children’s whereabouts.

‘It’s not fair to blame parents’

But counselling psychologist and School of Education lecturer at The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN), Kerry Frizelle said it’s not fair to blame parents.

“We do not know what actually caused the deaths or the circumstances around the deaths. However, it is worth asking how this event was marketed by the organisers? Did it target underage youth? What was the capacity of the venue? Were identity documents checked at the doors? What kinds of protocols were in place for an emergency?” asks Frizelle.

Social media invite to Enyobeni as seen on the pub’s Facebook page. Picture – Facebook

Frizelle says most adults will acknowledge attending parties as youngsters without their parent’s knowledge or consent.

“Fortunately, these did not end in tragedy for us. I don’t think it is useful to blame either the parents or the youth themselves entirely – I think this was an unfortunate incident that had more to do with the organisation of the event than the irresponsible actions of the parents or the youth,” she said.

Dance, music and arts in schools can provide safer youth entertainment

Frizelle explained that factors that do drive high-risk behaviour are often multiple and complex, rather than any one isolated factor.

“I certainly think that a lack of access to suitable and relatable recreational activities is one of many factors that may be at play, but certainly not the only one,” said Frizelle.

“Young people are growing up in complex contexts and we know that those who experience trauma may, for example, misuse alcohol as a coping mechanism.

“I am not sure that all of the youth at the tavern was necessarily engaging in particularly risky behaviour, but rather found themselves in a risky context – perhaps an overcrowded venue?”

Frizelle says encouraging dance classes and providing forums where youth can socialise around dance would provide them with a safer environment than tavern settings.

“However, this requires appropriate funding and community support. It would also require taverns to abide by laws and regulations.”

According to Matric Rage organiser, Mark Walsh, the Enyobeni tragedy lies squarely at the feet of the government and police, who apparently shows a certain disregard when it comes to enforcing compliance with regulations on events in rural areas.

“If we had to organise an event like that in Sandton or Cape Town, police would not have allowed it to go ahead, because they enforce compliance to the letter in affluent areas,” said Walsh.

Walsh said when a road or block party takes place in any township, the event organisers sometimes only get permission from the neighbours to close the road, and if and when the police arrive – they accept residents’ permission as enough to host such an event, whereas, in Sandton or Cape Town, that would be shut down before it can begin.

