Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival music lineup

After the announcement, earlier this year, that one of the biggest event calendars, the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival will be back this year, many want to attend.

This was followed up with the announcement of an exciting music lineup on Wednesday.

Built up as one of the biggest food and music festivals in South Africa and the continent, DStv Delicious returns after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Event organisers held a media briefing at MultiChoice City in Johannesburg on Wednesday evening, where they announced that “African Giant” himself Burna Boy will be one of the big main acts.

Despite the main act announcement being leaked on social media, people still wanted to know who else will perform during the Dstv Delicious Heritage Day weekend set to take place on 24 and 25 September 2022.

DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival

The lineup is impressive and caters for everyone. Other international artists joining Burna Boy will be RnB hitmaker, Babyface, and hip-hop trio, Digable Planets, alongside English hip-hop/electronic dance outfit, Stereo MCs.

The DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival will pay tribute to South African music legends such as the late Miriam Makeba and kwaito legends – Mdu, Kabelo, Thebe, Arthur, Trompies and Dino Bravo.

The Miriam Makeba tribute will be performed on Sunday, by Simphiwe Dana, Msaki and Miriam’s granddaughter, Zenzi Makeba Lee.

Amapiano and house music will surely get the crowd going as well. DJ Zinhle, Major League DJz, DJ Lamiez Holworthy, DJ LKG and DJ Soul Sista Zane will perform on Saturday.

Co-Founder of DStv Delicious, Tom Pearson-Adams, says booking big international acts takes time, patience and that there are many layers to the process.

“There are a couple of artists, I won’t mention them now because I think we will be able to bring them next year, but we have been trying to book two acts for the last eight years,” said Adams.

He further mentioned that these two acts have agreed to perform next year.

Nokuthula Monaheng, DStv Delicious International Food and Music festival media director, said the event will be a celebration of our culture, our diversity and food.

The Delicious Festival often sees people from the country and around the world flock to Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand during springtime. Because of how vast the venue is, Monaheng said they will be creating a navigator for attendees to make it easier for them to find their favourite cuisine spots.

“We will be doing a lot of proudly South African food stalls and vendors. Everything local, but different cuisines, and we are going to have celebrity chefs.”

More artists and chefs will be announced at a later stage, Monaheng said.

With Covid-19 restrictions lifted, people are interested to know if the festival will need a mandatory vaccination certificate or negative Covid for entry. Monaheng said she couldn’t give a definitive answer as the final decision hasn’t been made.

This year, the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival is taking time to give back, and in partnership with Chefs With Compassion, they will be assisting the NPO.

Pearson-Adams said they are helping the NPO to make 100 000 meals a week from their current 25 000 with the assistance of their partners. They are asking festival attendees to donate a can of food to leave at the collection point, as these meals will be given to those in need.

DStv Delicious early bird tickets are available at a special rate for the month of July, at the discounted price of R690 for a general access day pass and R1 950 for a Delicious Lounge Day Pass.

